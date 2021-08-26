KonsultaMD gives free mental health subscriptions to educators via DepEd, Globe TAYO Naman webinars

Stress and anxiety have soared during the pandemic, prompting KonsultaMD to reach out to educators whose mental and emotional wellness are severely tested under the remote learning setup. To extend mental health support to teachers and non-teaching personnel, KonsultaMD is giving away FREE 6-month telehealth subscriptions to winners of the quizzes conducted during the Tulong, Alaga, Yakap at Oras para sa mga Tagapagtaguyod ng Edukasyon (TAYO Naman) webinar series.

TAYO Naman is an online Mental Health and Psychosocial Support program of the Department of Education – Disaster Risk Reduction Management Services (DepEd DRRMS), Globe’s Global Filipino Teachers (GFT), and Magis Creative Spaces. It is aired live on DepED Philippines, Deped DRRMS, and Globe Bridgecom.

“KonsultaMD is one with DepEd in helping ease the mental and emotional sufferings of both our teaching and non-teaching personnel. Many of them experience burnout, low morale, depression, stress, and anxiety due to the prolonged work-from-home setup and unabated cases of COVID-19 infections. We want them to know that they are not alone. Our doctors are always ready to listen and assist them anytime they need someone to talk to,” said Cholo Tagaysay, KonsultaMD Chief Executive Officer.

KonsultaMD is a 24/7 telemedicine platform that offers online and hotline consultations with licensed doctors. It covers basic healthcare, primary mental health service, medical assessment, and permissible medication via voice or video calls at the most affordable rates without the need to book an appointment or leave the house.

Likewise, KonsultaMD doctors provide information on any health-related inquiry, including the interpretation of laboratory and/or diagnostic examinations. The telemedicine service also has partnerships with various healthcare service providers such as hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.

KonsultaMD’s support for TAYO Naman forms part of Globe’s mental health advocacy. KonsultaMD is one of the portfolio companies under 917Ventures, a wholly-owned corporate venture builder of Globe.

TAYO Naman! Webinars are streamed live every Friday until August 27 from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. over:

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 3 on providing good health and well-being and UN SDG No. 4 for quality education. Globe is committed to upholding the United Nations Global Compact principles and contributing to 10 UN SDGs.

