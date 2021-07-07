Kultura and its local partners highlight Philippine-made products for everyday use

Kultura, through its “Support Local Campaign,” is urging Filipinos to use Philippine-made products in their everyday lives. The campaign reinforces Kultura’s long-standing partnership with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Many people associate Philippine crafts and delicacies with pasalubong or as novelty items. Traditional fabrics and clothes are often identified with special occasions like weddings and graduations. Philippine-themed stores, on the other hand, typically cater to tourists or balikbayans. But not anymore.

“There are so many functional pieces and products that can turn everyday occasions into something special,” said Sheila Tan, AVP for Operations of Kultura. Kultura is a one-stop-shop for home décor, food, and fashion that brings together the best and the finest crafters and artisans of the country for the modern Filipino.

Kultura started as the Philippines Craft Section at SM Department Store (now known as The SM Store) and has evolved into a full-fledged brand championing local MSMEs.

Today, Kultura has over 100 Philippine brands and products, ranging from local chocolates to organic skincare and everyday bags made from recycled materials. The array of home décor and tableware appeals to different tastes: sleek, minimalist (and very child-friendly!) wooden plates and bowls you can use every day, to elegantly embroidered table runners for special Sunday meals.

Kultura and its MSME partners also prove that there’s more to Filipino fashion than barongs. Beat the heat in embroidered tunics that are comfortable but still look chic, or wear Philippine-themed shirts by local painters to your online meetings and gatherings. Start the day with gourmet coffee, and relax in the evening with aromatherapy and massage oils.

“Filipino products are world-class, and Kultura simply provides a platform for people to discover them and shop conveniently through our store branches and online shops,” said Sheila Tan.

“Buying Filipino brands helps Filipinos. And in today’s economy, it is especially important to support entrepreneurs, artisans, and crafters behind these locally-made products. Making them part of our everyday lives will help sustain the livelihood of many local and community enterprises and their families. It is also a way to keep our heritage alive for the next generation; this has always been our mission at Kultura,” Sheila Tan added.

Kultura stores are located in select SM Supermalls and The SM Store branches nationwide.