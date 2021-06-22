kyle Echarri shows growth as songwriter, music producer in “New Views” album

Kyle Echarri is welcoming a fresh era in his music journey with the release of his second full-length album “New Views,” out now on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and other digital music platforms.

“‘New Views’ because I’m turning 18 and I think it’s time for people to see my new views on life, who I am as a person, and new views on my love life, stuff like that,” he shared.

A major shift from his debut album in 2016, the young artist personally wrote and composed all seven original tracks included in the album from ABS-CBN’s Star Pop label, and was also heavily involved in the production of most of the songs. Label head Rox Santos served as the album’s supervising producer.



“I can say mismong puso ko na siya, it’s part of my heart kasi I was able to write the whole thing and produce the whole thing. Sinadya ko talaga kasi I really wanted the fans to feel my heart,” Kyle said.

Its key track “Liligawan Na Kita” is a writing collaboration between Kyle and his “Huwag Kang Mangamba” co-stars Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes. The song, produced by Kyle and co-performed by Seth, talks about one’s willingness to wait and court someone very special.

Kyle’s 2020 single “I’m Serious” is also included in the album’s track list along with “Dyosa” which was produced by JayR. Other tracks such as “Mahal Nga Kita” featuring rapper Arvey, “Panaginip,” which is currently featured in the original soundtrack (OST) of anthology series “Click, Like, Share,” “As Long As You’re Mine,” and “Fuego,” which he co-wrote with close friend Darren Espanto—were all self-produced by Kyle.

Meanwhile, in time for his 18th birthday and as a show of gratitude to his fans who have supported him throughout his six years in the entertainment industry.