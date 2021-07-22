Mental Health Matters: Kylie Versoza and KonsultaMD partner for mental wellness

Mental health matters. This is why KonsultaMD named Kylie Versoza, Mental Health Matters (MHM) founder and 2016 Miss International winner, as its champion for mental health. The partnership aims to provide mental health support and awareness to more Filipinos.

The feeling of being alone is normal, especially when faced with extreme challenges such as a pandemic. However, with the help of friends, colleagues and partners like MHM and KonsultaMD, Filipinos need not fight this battle alone.

MHM, which was established last 2017, started as an online and support group and is now a non-government organization. This organization aims to raise awareness and remove the stigma surrounding Mental Health and Mental Illness. The organization continues to educate parents, schools, universities, and corporate institutions. Stemming from the culture of belongingness and acceptance from the pillars of MHM, the organization has extended their community throughout the Philippines.

Those in need of support may receive FREE consultations for one month by simply downloading the KonsultaMD app and inputting KMDKylie as the voucher code, then pressing “2” for mental health assistance when calling the KonsultaMD hotline.

“Depression is a real sickness that needs to be treated for you to get better. I know it takes supreme effort on your end. It takes willpower. It is going to be difficult, but you have to drag yourself out of bed; just take it one day at a time. Brushing your teeth and taking a shower when you’re depressed may be the smallest thing, but that is already a triumph,” said Kylie Versoza, MHM Founder.

“Having access to telehealth for one’s mental health is now essential. Telehealth bridges the gap across remote areas where no doctors are physically present. Through KonsultaMD, you can consult a doctor anytime, anywhere through voice or video,” said Cholo Tagaysay, KonsultaMD Chief Executive Officer.

KonsultaMD is a 24/7 telemedicine service under 917Ventures, the country’s largest corporate venture builder and wholly-owned subsidiary of Globe. Manned by skilled and licensed Filipino doctors, it provides not only primary health care but also mental health support and psychiatric and psychological services through voice or video calls anytime, anywhere. The app also offers e-prescriptions, e-laboratory requests, and e-medical certificates.