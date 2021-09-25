Kyline Alcantara is the newest face of Ever Bilena

A multi-talented star who’s up for any role life throws at her, Kyline Alcantara takes on a new and exciting journey of being the newest face of Ever Bilena!

Charming, beautiful, and hardworking, Kyline represents the ideal Ever Bilena woman. From a young girl who is not afraid to follow her dreams, to a teen actress who is now making her way to stardom, Kyline wants to inspire young girls to be confident, true to themselves, and keep their elegance no matter where they go.

One of the most versatile young talents in the country today, Kyline perfectly captures Ever Bilena’s essence of being a makeup brand for every Filipina beauty. The 19-year-old Kyline can effortlessly shift from being a talented actress, to belting out OPMs as a popular singer and posing in front of a camera as a sought-after model.

Kylie, who is best remembered for her convincing portrayal of her roles in Annaliza and Kambal, Karibal, is now set to join the cast of I Left My Heart in Sorsogon. The 19-year-old star, who shares her career journey and every day adventure with her 3 million followers on Instagram, is ecstatic about being the newest brand ambassador for the country’s number 1 makeup brand.

“I’m very happy and proud to be a part of Ever Bilena’s family. I hope I inspire people, especially young girls to express themselves, and not let the norm and society dictate how they look. I want to encourage them to have the confidence to show their true beauty, be unique and stay true to who they are,” Kyline said.

Kyline’s makeup favorites, which she keeps in handy during lock-in tapings, include the Ever Bilena Lip and Cheek Stain, Ever Bilena Absolute Matte Lipstick, Ever Bilena Matte Two Way Cake, and Ever Bilena Pro Lash Define Mascara. These, she says, help keep her looking beautiful and confident with every take.

“We are very pleased to have Kyline with us as she represents an empowered young woman who is versatile, full of dreams, and with a strong fighting spirit,” Dioceldo Sy, Ever Bilena CEO said.

“It is with great pleasure to welcome Kyline as the newest face of Ever Bilena. Together with Kyline and our other endorsers, we hope to inspire and empower every Filipina by celebrating their true beauty,” Denice Sy-Munez, Ever Bilena Chief Sales and Marketing Officer added.