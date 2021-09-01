LA Santos, Rapper CLR Serenade Ladies With “Ano’ng Pangalan Mo?” Single

Music artist LA Santos has hatched a modern hymn dedicated to regal ladies everywhere titled “Ano’ng Pangalan Mo?,” featuring rapper CLR and jointly released by 7K Sounds and ABS-CBN Music.

“Ano’ng Pangalan Mo?” was first heard in the swimsuit competition of Binibining Pilipinas 2021 last July, a fitting debut for it since according to LA, the song’s lyrics took inspiration from a girl he had a crush on and was so enamored with that she started looking like a beauty queen in his eyes.

The track’s hook, “Ikaw ang binibini ko / Ikaw ang pipiliin ko,” can be heard over a rolling trap beat that bends with the right amount of spice through CLR’s self-penned rap verse, whom LA personally contacted to complete the song’s overall vibe.

LA’s new single was composed by Christian Alexander Bonoan, Duane Jefferson Ansula, and Mark Lizard Damiar. Duane and Mark also produced it along with Bryan Matthew Reyes, while DJ Steelo served as the song’s arranger.

Before “Ano’ng Pangalan Mo?,” the 7K sounds CEO dropped the pop/R&B tune “Gitna ng Langit,” about savoring one’s ordinary moments with a special person. He is also set to release his upcoming album soon. At present, LA is studying music production at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. He also previously had a supporting role in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

Treat your girl right and stream LA and CLR’s “Ano’ng Pangalan Mo?” on ABS-CBN Star Music’s YouTube channel and on various digital music services. For more details, follow 7K Sounds on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube at @7ksounds.