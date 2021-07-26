Laguna to launch centralized hotline number for easy access to service and faster government response

As part of its initiatives towards digital transformation, the provincial government of Laguna has taken its first step in becoming a Smart Province with the launch of a centralized hotline that will ensure easy access to the services for Lagunenses, whether emergency response, official business, public service and even for reports and inquiries.

Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez said, “Our main goal is to provide an easier channel for people to contact our offices faster so we can immediately respond to their needs. As with everything we do in the province, we always have our constituents in mind first with our Serbisyong Tama principle. If we are easier to be reached, we can provide services quicker and more efficient.”

Gov. Hernandez added that centralizing number with their own local numbers will streamline the work process and ensure that any specific concern or query from the people will land to the correct office.

Dial #LAGUNA

Providing the technology for this ground-breaking and innovative initiative is Gur Lavi Corp. (GLC), one of the fastest growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines in partnership with PLDT, with one of its flagship brands – TeLavi Cloud – considered to be a pioneering all-in communication platform in the country today.

GLC President and CEO Erwin Co shares, “In the past, we have done several partnerships with the local government wherein we offered our on premise and infrastructure solutions however, our collaboration for the Laguna hotline number is our first implementation in the public sector in terms of hosted PBX. With this project, we will help the province gather more partners and opportunities not just in the public sector but also from private organizations from SMEs to Large enterprises with remote branch offices.”

Co also highlighted that GLC has engagement with different government offices already with the same set up that was done for Laguna, from barangay as the smallest administrative division to municipality up to the provincial government. The list includes Barangays San Lorenzo and Bel-Air in Makati City, Municipalities of Teresa and Morong in the Rizal province and for the whole province of Batangas and Bulacan.

With #LAGUNA, residents of Laguna only need to know one number to call to be able to reach the agencies and the offices of the provinces. They just have to dial #LAGUNA (#524862).

Co also explained that having Telavi Cloud has a plethora of advantages for Laguna in their journey to be future-proof. The project will not just improve the communication inside their office, but also their collaborations. People can join an audio conference call with a single click, use individual and group messaging to quickly and easily communicate with colleagues, and create workspace for teams where they can chat in real time and share important information, especially during calamities.

“The array of tools at their team’s fingertips keep the communication and the exchange of ideas to flow seamlessly. The result? A network of employees that are connected, informed and armed with the tools they need to perform their jobs to the best of their ability,” Co said.

Project Lead MJ Hernandez echoed the same sentiments as the innovative initiative will soon benefit many people, “In GLC, it is always our mission to support the community. We understand the challenges that everyone is facing now that’s why we created effective and user-friendly solutions that will connect people wherever they are to institutions or organizations the fastest way possible.”

Hernandez emphasized that Telavi Cloud is cost efficient and gives remarkable benefits that ensures business continuity, flexible work arrangement for teams whether together or remotely apart, and adaptability and compliance even under stricter quarantine measures being implemented.

Better services for years to come

Gov. Hernandez vows to continue to deliver better services to his constituents and he believes that he can better understand the need of the people if they are accessible and can easily be reached.

One way of interacting with Lagunenses is being active in his social media page Gov. Ramil Hernandez on Facebook where he uses it as a channel to communicate and share relevant information to constituents. He also conducts “People’s Day” every Monday and Thursday where he listens to the concerns and issues in the province.

“We are always looking for better ways to serve our people. Just recently, we launched the Province of Laguna Employment and Information System by PESO (PLEIS), an online job portal which is the first in the region. Rest assured that we will continue to innovate and create projects,” Gov. Hernandez added.

The #LAGUNA Telavi Cloud project and the centralization of voice and data system are seen as just the start of a long and innovative partnership between the Provincial

Government of Laguna and GLC. The first phase of the project was mobilized in November 2020 followed by phase 2 which is the integration to Telavi Cloud and #LAGUNA that started on May 2021 and is now ready to be launched and implemented.

The maintenance and warranty for this project will last for a 5-year period where it is forecasted to provide 95.2 km fiber network connection that will interconnect CCTV cameras all over Laguna’s National Road, from Barangay Paagahan in Mabitac, Laguna to United Boundary Barangay San Antonio, San Pedro City Laguna and integrate other Smart City components like smart street lights, traffic lights, PA System and Telemetry devices.

Indeed, the future looks great for the province of Laguna.