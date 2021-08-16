Lalamove joins Clorox PH Safer Today Program

With delivery couriers becoming the unsung heroes amid today’s global health crisis, top same-day delivery platform, Lalamove joined the Clorox Safer Today Program to provide its courier riders with their sanitary and livelihood needs.

Through this initiative, Clorox Philippines, one of the country’s leading providers of cleaning and disinfecting products, helped Lalamove provide 15,000 care packages, consisting of road essentials from sanitation like Clorox Disinfecting Wipe, to road safety products such as Prestone Brake Fluid Dot3, and Prestone Coolant for its partner drivers across the country.

Lalamove’s collaboration with Clorox Safer Today Program is also in line with Lalamove’s Panalomove Program. Through the initiative, its partner drivers are extended exclusive driver benefits, including discounts and freebies on maintenance services, healthcare, financial support, and insurance, among others, to help improve their livelihood and further support their families.

“Lalamove Partner Drivers are heroes who dedicate their days to supporting Filipino communities and stay safe by taking care of all their delivery needs. We are grateful to have Panalomove partners like Clorox PH that generously show their appreciation to our champions on the road. Through this partnership, we will be able to provide the additional protection our Partner Drivers need as they brave the roads in this pandemic,” said Dannah Majarocon, Managing Director of Lalamove.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clorox Philippines created the Safer Today Program to foster collaborative efforts dedicated to enhancing the public’s safety amid the current global health crisis.

“Amid the lockdowns and quarantines, Lalamove partner drivers answered our cry for help every time we need them to deliver goods or get ahold of essentials. It was only a matter of time for us to give back to these unsung heroes and repay all their hard work and sacrifices through this collaboration with Lalamove,” said Paulo Lao, Sales and Marketing Director of Clorox Southeast Asia.

To learn more about Clorox Philippines, visit our website, follow our FB page, or call +63 2 637 0517. To buy Clorox products, visit their Lazada page, The Clorox Company Flagship Store.