Lamudi partners with RLC Residences: Raising the Game with Smart Living and Connected Solutions

Top property developer RLC Residences teams up with leading real estate partner Lamudi for unparalleled visibility to raise the game, provide smart and productive living, and enable homeowners to connect.

As Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) strengthens ties with leading real estate partner Lamudi, the property giant launches its new residential brand RLC Residences, leveraging Lamudi’s 7M monthly pageviews to gain unparalleled visibility in the market. The partnership ushers in a new period of working on various digital marketing initiatives and exclusive features on Lamudi to make projects more accessible to property seekers in the digital age.

As part of the residential developer’s future plans for the next five to 10 years, they are consolidating their three divisions, the Residences, Luxuria, and Communities, into “a single and meaningful brand.” RLC Residences’ Business Unit General Manager Henry Yap says this is an initiative “driven by our goal to craft a unified force that will take the residential division to greater heights.”

Through RLC Residences developments, the company aims to deliver a seamless customer journey for clients given the simplified structure and merging of resources. Embodying the company’s brand pillars, “Raise, Live, Connect,” RLC hopes to help property owners embrace the future of real estate.

Redefined Priorities

Diving into RLC’s brand pillars, raise is about ‘raising the game,’ elevating the design and quality standards of new residential developments by RLC Residences. The company engages with globally recognized firms in the design and property sector to offer developments every homeowner would be proud to showcase and own.

‘Live,’ refers to smart and productive living. Reflecting innovation, the projects under RLC Residences feature smart home and storage solutions, accommodating the lifestyle requirements of starting and growing families, as well as highly-motivated professionals.

Similarly, amenities that promote work-life balance are featured in the projects, including work-from-home spaces, day care centers, and study halls.

Meanwhile, ‘Connect’ is about enabling homeowners to connect with loved ones in a convenient manner. RLC Residences developments are strategically situated in destination estates or bustling and emerging central business districts, surrounded by transportation options. Moreover, recreational amenities for bonding and relaxation are available inside the residential communities.

Lamudi stands with RLC Residences in offering better home solutions for the market. The real estate platform’s CEO Kenneth Stern expressed his support of the partnership, which propels the industry forward: “We support industry players who continue to embrace innovations in the midst of crises. We commend RLC Residences for introducing a new brand that suitably accommodates the needs of property seekers today. It makes us more excited about this partnership, which will showcase their projects to property seekers worldwide through our platform.”

Modern Project Offerings Available Online

Despite the uncertainties brought by the pandemic, the developments under the RLC Residences brand have been seeing increased demand and gaining impressive traction on Lamudi’s website. Situated in key areas, they also come equipped with amenities that address property seeker needs and wants.

The Residences at The Westin Manila Sonata Place is among the RLC Residences projects featured on the Lamudi platform. Located at the heart of the central business district Ortigas Center, it offers great accessibility to essential establishments, including schools, hospitals, malls, and banks. Ortigas Center encompasses areas in Mandaluyong, Pasig, and Quezon City–all real estate hotspots that have seen an increase in demand for condominiums in recent years.

In Mandaluyong, Lamudi data shows a 52% growth in condominium pageviews from the second half of 2019 to the second half of 2020. Quezon City has also seen a steady growth, gaining 2.45% more pageviews in the first half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2019. In the second half of 2020, pageviews for condominiums in Quezon City grew by 12.94% compared to the second half of 2019.

Similarly, RLC Residences’ The Sapphire Bloc is within the Ortigas Center business district. Bounded by Onyx, Sapphire, and Garnet streets, it is within walking distance to premier office towers, commercial strips, and retail establishments.

The Magnolia Residences is another project of RLC Residences on Lamudi. The four-tower high-rise residential condominium stands at the heart of New Manila, Quezon City, where the old Magnolia House once stood.

Supporting modern homeowners’ work and play activities, the development features various amenities, including recreational facilities, such as swimming pools, jacuzzi, game room, barbecue pit, and library with WiFi lounge. Fitness facilities are also within the community, including the aerobics and yoga room, table tennis room, badminton court, jogging trails, and gym.

In 2020, areas for active leisure accounted for 18.19% of searches on Lamudi, with the trend to live a more active lifestyle expected to continue in 2021. These areas include swimming pools, gyms, and gardens.