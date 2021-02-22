Rakuten Viber empowers women in tech with its appointment of Lana Macapagal as PR Lead for APAC

It’s no secret that women in the tech world are severely underrepresented. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), women in senior leadership positions account for only 24% of the tech workforce in 2019. For years, the public has called on these tech companies to do better, though problems of gender discrimination, wage gaps, and a cultural lack of support for women continue to be reported.

Rakuten Viber, however, is a notable exception. In the Philippines alone, all its leadership roles are filled by women. Most recently, the communications company has announced that it is appointing another woman as Public Relations Lead for the entire Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Lana Macapagal, previously the PR Manager for APAC, now spearheads not only all public relations activities in APAC but also the social media and influencer marketing efforts in the region.

With more than 10 years of experience in marketing, brand management, business development, and public relations, Macapagal has proven to be a valuable and insightful leader as Viber continues to dominate the regional market. She joined Rakuten Viber in May 2018, managing business development partnerships and activities in the Philippines.

Prior to joining Viber, Macapagal held marketing and comms roles at several companies and agencies including SM Supermalls, Adenip Inc., and AdSpark. She graduated from De La Salle University with a Masters in Marketing Communication.

“I’m very proud to be working for a company like Viber, which has always valued my ideas and insights,” says Macapagal. “As a woman in the tech world, it’s very rewarding to be supported and empowered by a multinational communications giant. I am looking forward to expanding our reach in the Asia Pacific region and making sure everyone is updated about the work we do at Viber – providing secure, reliable, and functional communication tools that enable us to stay connected, especially during these extraordinary times.”

Macapagal’s appointment is a testament to Viber’s continued commitment to provide equal opportunities for all women, standing as a trailblazer for a more progressive tech future wherein diversity and gender parity would be a thing of the past.