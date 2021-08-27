Landco aims for LEED Certification of its Leisure Tourism Estates: CaSoBē and Club Laiya

Landco Pacific Corporation forges ahead to pursue its vision of attaining the highly-coveted Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification of its Leisure Tourism Estates (LTE) CaSoBē (Calatagan South Beach) and Club Laiya in Batangas, beginning with the LEED registration and sustainability initiatives of the two properties.

“The LEED registration of our LTE in Batangas is part of our long-term and holistic commitment to economic, social and environmental sustainability program. Landco initiates this program, not to simply achieve recognition but because it’s the right thing to do. Our focus is to leave a lasting and sustainable legacy for the next generation,” stated Landco President and CEO Erickson Y. Manzano.

LEED rating system is developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, the foremost program for buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance.

“Landco delivers the physical and institutional infrastructure of the BeachTowns of CaSoBē and Club Laiya to preserve the seaside communities and the localities’ unique facets as tourist and leisure destinations. Our team works closely with our property architects, designers, investors, lot owners and Batangas community at large to foster green and sustainable undertakings,” Manzano expounded.

Practical strategies and solutions focused on sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, waste segregation, marketing campaign on sustainability and ethical consumption, local communities’ livelihood program on recycling materials, and opportunities for socio-economic growth are underscored in the sprawling 15-hectare CaSoBē and 24-hectare Club Laiya.

These LTE feature walkable beachside communities along the pristine white sands, with less dependence on the automobile. There are tree-lined walkways, pedestrian routes, bicycle lanes and robust WI-FI for Work from the Beach (WFB) set-up in both developments.

The eco-friendly properties are designed with aesthetics that remind residents and visitors on the importance of conserving marine life and working in harmony with the natural landscape of the beachside properties.

CaSoBē features modern art installations of lamp posts that resemble a whale’s skeleton or ships’ frame; roads that are essentially blue to the core as an ode to the sea; and manholes which are painted with images of sea creatures.

Millennial Resorts, which is operated by Landco, offers unique and unconventional hospitality amenities of Cocoons in both CaSoBē and Club Laiya, and Crusoe Cabins in the former, by converting and utilizing repurposed large drainage pipes and trailers, respectively, into Instagram-worthy accommodations complete with modern conveniences.

“It’s our commitment to environmental and social responsibility that drives us to think out of the box, make use of repurposed and sustainable materials and operate in ways that appeal to those who seek a unique resort experience at the same time appreciate our conservation and good corporate citizenship efforts, “explained Landco Senior Consultant for Hospitality Patrick C. Gregorio.

Landco also brings new socio-economic vitality through thriving local small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) such as restaurants, shops and water sports operators in and adjacent to the properties and new sources of employment at Millennial Resorts and these SMEs.

Landco Pacific Corp. is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation.