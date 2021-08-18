Landco Ushers in a BeachTown Lifestyle in the New Normal

An inspired investment beckons to let you shift away from the city life to an invigorating beachside lifestyle that feels like a vacation all year-round and at the same time enables you to reap the rewards of asset growth and set up your own business. All these awaits you at Landco’s BeachTowns in Laiya and Calatagan, Batangas.

Landco Pacific Corp., known for pioneering premium landscapes for more than 30 years, makes waves with their BeachTowns development in Batangas complete with modern resort amenities. The investment growth in these properties is driven by its accessibility and infrastructure development to South Luzon.

With Landco’s track record of property appreciation which historically increased at an average of more than 400% across all its projects, commitment to long-term environmental sustainability with the LEED-registration of its developments, and property value growth driven by the tourism ecosystem in these master-planned LTE, owning a lot at these properties is a lasting legacy that ensures the well-being and financial security of the next generation.

The expansive stretch of white sand beach along the residential and resort communities in Laiya and Calatagan, Batangas, empowers you to lead a healthy lifestyle as you wake up to fresh sea breeze; jog or exercise by the beach; partake of fresh seafood and vegetables from the nearby market; and cap your day with sand in between your toes while you marvel at the wonders of nature to soothe your mind, body and soul.

Say goodbye to traffic jam and cultivate work-life balance at the seaside of these properties. Simply turn your Work from Home arrangement to Work from the Beach lifestyle. With strong WIFI-connectivity in the properties, kids can easily study online as well. Your family can enjoy quality time together by playing and having fun by the shore or having a barbecue night in your dream beach home.

With Landco’s BeachTowns, you can opt to invest in gated residential communities of Playa Calatagan and Playa Laiya with exclusive amenities and access to the beach or choose the LTE projects — CaSoBē and Club Laiya, mixed use residential and commercial developments primed for the tourism market.

LEISURE TOURISM ESTATE (LTE)

If you’ve always dreamed of having your own business or if you’re in a multi-generational family and you’re not just thinking of a second home or retirement home but a place for your children and grandchildren to launch their dream business, the Landco BeachTowns under its LTE projects, offer a mix of seaside residential lots which can double as a business venture, and beachside retail and commercial lots.

For your entrepreneurial spirit, you can opt to set up a bed and breakfast, cozy little café or restaurant, conduct art workshops, or hold yoga retreats at the laidback, upscale and intimate setting of CaSoBē. This destination is a popular leisure destination for the affluent and renowned for its splendid sunset, rich heritage and nearby tourist attractions.

Should you be the type who likes to be in the middle of the action and mingle with the energetic and youthful, the popular tourist spot of Club Laiya may just be your top choice. You can have your own glamping business, run a beach bar, plan parties and festivities, organize island hopping trips or lead watersports such as wakeboarding, paddle boarding, kayaking, snorkeling, parasailing, fishing and jet skiing.

The BeachTown lifestyle in these properties are an attractive alternative to the dreams of the big city but you’re not removed from the bustling Metro as it is only about two to three hours away for any last-minute business meetings or important errands.

You’re in luck as both properties feature resort level services with Millennial Resorts. You and your loved ones can have special bonding moments and avail of resort amenities from unconventional accommodation of surreal capsule-like rooms of Cocoons at Club Laiya and CaSoBē to Crusoe Cabins with beachfront view at the latter.

Other resort amenities include Aquaria, a water park with a three-story pool slide at CaSoBē and Beach Club in Club Laiya. Upcoming facilities are Captain Barbozza restaurant and bar, Canopy and Isle — venues for events and Colony, a co-working space.

Landco Pacific Corp. is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation. For more information about Landco and Beachtowns: exclusive communities of Playa Calatagan and Playa Laiya; and Leisure Tourism Estates Club Laiya and CaSoBē, visit landco.ph or FB page @LandcoPacificCorporation.