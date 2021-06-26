Landers concludes 5th Anniversary Celebration with a Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli concert

As a fitting finale for its 5th anniversary celebration, Landers Superstore is bringing back celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli for another fun and inspiring online concert. It will air live on Landers’ Facebook page on June 27, 2021 Sunday at 7:00 PM.

Dubbed “The 5th Birthday Concert,” this rare musical treat will have Sarah and Matteo performing their hit singles and favorite songs to honor and thank all the store’s valued members and hardworking employees. It will also feature cameos from other Landers ambassadors and callback milestones and community outreach efforts in the past five years.

Landers concludes 5th Anniversary…



The concert serves as one of the major highlights of Landers Superstore’s month-long anniversary, which saw members enjoying great deals and discounts at the Super Crazy Online Sale, All Home 50% Off Sale, Super Appliance Sale, and the biggest Super Fuel Sale yet.

There’s truly much to celebrate. For five wonderful years, Landers has won the hearts of Filipino families with its amazing array of top-notch products, many of which are not found in other local stores. Their success has also reached online through www.landers.ph, making shopping more convenient than ever.

It also pioneered awesome membership perks, which include year-round fuel discounts at the Landers-Caltex gas stations, the lowest-priced medicines at Capital Care, the superstore’s in-house pharmacy, and free haircut at Federal Barbers, their in-house barbershop.

Last but certainly not least, Landers has also delighted members with delicious meals and drinks. Coffee lovers can grab their favorite brew at the in-house café, Doppio, while those with big post-shopping cravings will surely enjoy Landers Central’s New York-inspired menu.

Landers 5th Birthday Concert with Sarah and Matteo is definitely a must-see event for both members and fans alike.