Landers Superstore extends 5th anniversary offers

Can’t get enough of the exciting promos and activities from Landers Superstore’s 5th anniversary? Well, you’re in luck because the celebration continues with more fun and festive deals for the whole month of July both in-store and at www.landers.ph.

To start off, Landers Superstore is extending their anniversary membership promo until July 31, 2021! If you missed your chance last time, now’s the best time to sign up or renew because the membership fees are still at 50% OFF or only P400 for premium membership and P500 for business membership.

You also don’t want to miss Landers Superstore’s promo line-up that’s guaranteed to give you the best buys at the best price!

First up on the list was the Health & Beauty 50% Off Sale last July 7 to 13, 2021. Members went crazy over their favorite health and beauty brands because of the huge discounts available.

Craving for freshly baked goodies? Then you’ll surely enjoy the Bakery 50% Off Sale on July 16 to 18, 2021! Landers will be discounting all your favorite cakes, bread, and pastries so you can stock up and feast on them all you want!

Lastly, make sure to join our Anniversary Finale Off Sale from July 22 to August 3, 2021! Tons of great deals and discounts on top-notch items will be up for grabs as a fitting conclusion to this super milestone.

Since it first opened in 2016, Landers Superstore has consistently captivated Filipino shoppers with world-class products and value-adding shopping privileges not found in any other stores.

These include free haircuts at Federal Barbers, their in-house barbershop, discounted medicines at their in-house pharmacy, Capital Care, and year-round discounts of up to P10 off per liter at Landers-Caltex gas stations.

They also offer a delicious array of food options to choose from. Landers Central carries New York-inspired comfort food such as pizzas, burgers, and hotdog sandwiches, paired with unlimited soda. Doppio is the go-to place for coffee, ice cream, and desserts while Dough & Co. is your number one source for the best-tasting cakes, cookies, pastries, and bread.

Landers Superstore also has an online grocery platform for added convenience. Members can sign up at www.landers.ph, choose their goods, and wait for these to be delivered safely within the two-hour timeslot of their choice.

On its 5th year, Landers Superstore promises to deliver even better surprises and more awesome shopping experiences to its members. Invite your friends and family so they can also be part of this amazing journey.

For more information on this month’s activities, check out www.landers.ph or visit any of their social media pages.