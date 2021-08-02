Lazada and DTI strengthen partnership, highlight Filipino MSMEs in 8.8 Love Local Sale

Lazada Philippines and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) strengthen their partnership to fuel the resilience and growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country by showcasing even more brands and products during Lazada’s 8.8 Love Local Sale happening from August 8 to 12. Lazada’s 8.8 Love Local Sale will feature a celebration of Philippine cuisine at the National Food Fair, place a spotlight on Filipino craftsmanship through the official launch of the Lazada Go Lokal! Concept Store on the app, and offer up to 88 percent off on a breadth of products, additional 10 percent off on local brands, and free shipping vouchers with no minimum spend nationwide.

“The pandemic brought on an era where e-commerce has become part of the backbone in driving the resilience and growth of businesses, large and small. For us at Lazada, it has always been our core mission to help Filipino businesses go and grow online. As a result, a big part of what we do has always been to work closely with our industry partners to ensure that we continue to provide opportunities for our MSMEs to digitize their business and to thrive online,” shares Lazada Philippines chief operating officer Carlos Barrera. “The DTI has been a valuable partner for us in ensuring that we reach and equip even more MSMEs with the tools they need to succeed,” he adds.

“Our MSMEs are the lifeblood of the country and through our strong partnership with Lazada Philippines, we are grateful and excited that even more homegrown entrepreneurs are positioned to be discovered, have access to a wider market, and are provided with better economic opportunities,” shares the DTI Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion director Marievic Bonoan. “More importantly, this exclusive partnership equips local sellers with critical business and marketing skills and tools that are invaluable in today and tomorrow’s economic contexts.”

Lazada as a one-stop shop for unique Filipino flavors

In a joint effort to uplift local food and beverage businesses, the National Food Fair puts the spotlight on the best Pinoy flavors on the Lazada app, promoting homegrown ingredients and dishes from across the archipelago and featuring over 180 food shops and sellers nationwide.

From Coco Dolcè Chocolates, made by artisans from bean to bar with all community-traded ingredients heralding from Mindanao, to Ilonggo brand Al Di Foods known for its turmeric tea and other healthy products, to Quezon City hot sauce maker Caramba Foods that taps Filipino farmers and uses locally grown crops, the National Food Fair celebrates the culinary diversity of the Philippines while providing consumers the opportunity to discover rich stories of heritage and triumph. Shoppers can also enjoy interactive activities like cooking sessions, product demonstrations, and avail of real-time promotions through Lazada’s livestream feature LazLive.

The re-launch of Go Lokal! on LazMall

To further revitalize the MSME sector, Lazada and DTI re-launch Go Lokal! on LazMall featuring a wide range of products from finely-detailed fashion pieces to top-notch home and food items. Shoppers can expect discounts of up to 40 percent off and special deals from Go Lokal! brands and sellers when they support locally owned businesses across the wide assortment of lifestyle products. From artisanal handicrafts such as the bamboo products from Ecobam to ethically made food products like NutraRich’s chocolates from Davao, relaunching Go Lokal! on LazMall is set to boost local industries.

A million more reasons to celebrate this August

Adding to the joy and excitement on the 8.8 Love Local Sale is Lazada Millionaire, where we look for the 8th millionaire this August as part of the 8.8 celebration. Hosted by two of the most sought-after Filipino celebrities Vic Sotto and Maine Mendoza, Lazada Millionaire airs every Saturday at 11:30AM on Eat Bulaga (GMA 7) and is simulcasted on LazLive.

Join the fun by clicking the Lazada Millionaire icon on the Lazada app’s homepage, collecting the raffle of the day, and tuning in to Eat Bulaga to know if you’re the player of the day! P1-million in cash awaits the grand winner, on top of over P100,000 worth of vouchers during Lazada Shake It every episode. Visit lzd.co/JoinLazadaMillionaire to know more.

Scaling for success on Lazada

In addition to the ongoing support provided to the sellers, Lazada offers exclusive access to the capacity building resources available on the platform. This includes onboarding and training sessions for MSMEs, education and guides to e-commerce strategies and tools, design, campaign, and marketing support, as well as access to insightful livestream features.

Show your love and support for our local sellers at the upcoming 8.8 Love Local Sale! Shop safely from home and visit https://lzd.co/LoveLocalSale for more details on the exciting deals and discounts only at Lazada.