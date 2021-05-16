Lazada | Empowering businesses to deliver benefits and value to consumers

With eCommerce becoming an increasingly integral part in consumers’ lives, businesses and sellers are also stepping up efforts to engage shoppers and drive visibility for their business. As more Filipinos rely on online shopping to purchase daily essentials, consumers are also realizing that cost for shipping fees can add up significantly. Two sellers share their stories on how they managed to scale their businesses by leveraging Lazada’s seller tools.

From grains to gains: Sacred Grains General Merchandise

Emmeline De La Rosa, owner of Sacred Grains General Merchandise, started her business from humble beginnings. She moved from Surigao del Sur to Manila in 2007 when her husband was relocated for work. To make a living, she began selling rice at the roadside beside a gas station. All she had when starting her business back then was a sack of rice, a measuring cup, and a small signage to attract customers.

The following years saw healthy growth for Sacred Grains, and Emmeline’s son, Rico, eventually joined the team, exploring possibilities to go beyond B2B to grow the family business. Seeing the promising growth of online selling, Sacred Grains onboarded on Lazada in November 2019.

“The access to free shipping helped us gain visibility and drive traffic and business to our store. We’re happy that this [shipping subsidy] aids in providing Filipinos access to their food essentials online during this pandemic,” says Rico.

Turning an inspiration into reality: A-to-Z Shop

Joel Sanchez’s business venture stemmed from a simple source of inspiration. Hailing from the province of Catanduanes, Joel hoped to find an earnest way to make a living after he realized that the 9-to-5 lifestyle was not a good fit for him.

“We realized providing people better value for their purchases really helped in driving more sales. Participating in big events such as 9.9 and 11.11 also helped us get more customers,” says Joel.

The business has seen 3x growth since Joel brought his business online, enabling them to hire staff to handle packing products and customer service.

“Beyond making an honest living, [Jill and I] are happy that our business is a means to help people. We were able to provide others jobs as the business expanded, and also help our family with the income we get from our Lazada store,” says Joel.

