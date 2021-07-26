LCF announces CSR Guild Awards winners

The League of Corporate Foundations (LCF), a network of the largest operating and grant-making corporate foundations and corporations in the Philippines, has named the winners of this year’s CSR Guild Awards for most outstanding projects across different categories.

The 2021 CSR Guild Awards, held this year via a virtual ceremony, recognizes best practices in the field of CSR and is part of the celebration of LCF’s 25th founding anniversary.

This year’s winners for outstanding CSR projects were the following:

Disaster Resilience — Ayala Foundation for Project “Be A Bayani. #BuyAni” integrated support for local food producers and artisans

Education – Knowledge Channel Foundation for Project "School at Home: Learning Continues with Knowledge Channel in a Time of Crisis" campaign, which made possible distance learning during the pandemic

Enterprise Development – Telus International Philippines Foundation for Project "Weavers Without Borders: Economic Transformation of Palawan Community Weavers Amidst the Pandemic" to help them be resilient and continue their livelihood operations

Environment – Pilipinas Shell Foundation for "Save, Invest and Nurture Access to Green Energy and Technology (SINAG)" that aims to provide reliable, affordable, sustainable and community-based access to energy

Financial Inclusion – Sun Life Financial Philippines Foundation for Project "Sun Pera-Aralan" helping public school teachers secure their future through financial management

Health – Unilab Foundation for Project "Community Health Education, Monitoring, and Preventive System (CHEMPS)" that was designed to bridge the divide between hospital and community care

Arts and Culture – Ayala Foundation for Project "Ayala Museum Virtual" that used various digital holdings to recreate a seamless digital version of its resources

For Outstanding CSR Collaboration Project, the award went to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Philippines for its project “McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen” that aims to provide hot meals to marginalized communities, police, LGU volunteers, government agencies, and medical front liners affected by the pandemic.

Other highlights of the event were a special toast for the 25th anniversary of LCF led by Metrobank Foundation President Aniceto Sobrepeña, the tribute to the active founding members of LCF, recognition of longstanding members, and a multi-faith blessing of the celebration.

“We recognized that what we were doing in our respective companies would have greater impact if we did it together. That realization was the beginning of LCF 25 years ago. I like to believe that through collegial and concrete actions, we were breaking barriers and connecting with each other beyond the competitiveness of the marketplace to work for the common good,” Sobrepeña said in his toast.

The seven active founding members of LCF which received special recognition during the CSR Guild Awards this year were: ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, Ayala Foundation, BPI Foundation, Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines, Metrobank Foundation, The Andres Soriano Foundation, and UCPB-CIIF Foundation.