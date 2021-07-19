Leading food chains, food delivery companies embrace GCash as key partner as shift to e-commerce expands

As online food deliveries and cashless payments are becoming the new norm, GCash, the country’s leading mobile wallet, now plays a key role for various leading food chains such as McDonald’s, Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), and KFC, serving as a reliable platform that drives customer engagement and operational efficiency. On GCash, food merchants also have access to the app’s more than 40 million users

“We’re looking forward to building more partnerships with other brands very soon to further provide Filipinos utmost convenience when ordering food in-store, for takeaway or delivery,” said Martha Sazon, President and CEO of GCash. “For end users, GCash is making ordering food online more fun and affordable, and most importantly, safe for customers, so much so that millions of our users now enjoy access to over 80 lifestyle brands available on our app.”

Currently, over 900 stores of JFC brands (Chowking, RedRibbon, Greenwich, and more) are now accepting GCash and continuously rolling out scan-to-pay options in more stores.

Chooks To Go, Burger King, Domino’s Pizza also now accepts 100% scan-to-pay payments from GCash. Recently, Max’s Group also enabled more than 300 of its in-house delivery riders with GCash to deliver.

“Omnipresence is what (this) industry needs to recover from the decline in foot traffic instore and to gain more engagements from the growing digital savvy customers. GCash provides access to its over 40 million app users, where you can engage them with flash sales and product infos. Through GCash, we make it easier for any food merchant to expand its digital footprint, onboard to digital ordering system (through our partner ISVs), different payment solutions and disbursements to drive not only engagements but also operational efficiencies”, added Chibong Cantor, GCash’s Enterprise Cluster Head for Food Industry.

GCash offers GLife, an app feature where consumers can shop and order food online in one place. GLife’s lifestyle brands range from food, e-commerce sites, beauty brands, gadget shops, and more.

Through this feature, businesses can offer customers a more convenient and hassle-free online shopping experience without having the need to go outside and wait in long lines, especially during the pandemic. Merchants can also offer customers exciting exclusive promos on the GCash app. McDonald’s and KFC recently had success with their promos on the GCash app.

Other top brands that have partnered with GCash and are available on GLife include Goldilocks, Auntie Anne’s, Bistro Group, Bo’s Coffee, Hawker Chan, Chingolo Deli, MamaLou’s, Classic Savory, Kraver’s Canteen, Souv, Cyma, Peri-Peri, Gong Cha, Tapa King, Moon Leaf, Kitchen City, Blue Platter Kitchenette, and more. GCash is also expected to onboard more food merchants by the end of the year.

To have your business start accepting GCash QR, visit www.gcash.com/business.