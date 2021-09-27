Learn Easy-to-Prepare Dishes in Hanabishi & Mega Prime’s LazLive Cooking Demos on September 26 & 30

Hanabishi Appliances and Mega Prime Global team up once more for a LazLive cooking demonstration on September 26 at 6:00 PM and September 30 at 5:30 PM. Both events will be live streamed on Hanabishi’s official Facebook account.

“Hanabishi and Mega Prime Global along with The Bailiwick Academy are holding these cooking demonstrations so our audiences can learn how to prepare simple meals using Hanabishi cooking appliances. We made sure that they are easy to follow so that even those who don’t know how to cook and operate basic kitchen appliances can do the dishes at home,” said Cherish Ong-Chua, Vice President, Finance and Marketing at Hanabishi Appliances.

Learn how to prepare beef pares using an electric pressure cooker and homemade pizza with an air fryer oven.

“From these simple dishes, we hope more people would be encouraged to cook their own meals at home. Both Hanabishi and Mega Prime are here to help our customers make their cooking easier and healthier,” said Chris Fernandez, head of marketing at Mega Prime Global Corporation.

Grace Parazo, CEO of The Bailiwick Academy, added that chefs will be preparing the dishes, they made sure that the cooking procedures are easy to follow.

“It will be a fun and educational event, and we hope we could encourage more people to take up cooking,” she said.

Vouchers and Amazing Deals

All throughout the livestreams, Hanabishi and Mega Prime Global will be giving away discounts and vouchers. Exclusive bundles will also be up for grabs.

Those who will purchase a Hanabishi electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, and fryer during live events will receive free bundles of Mega Prime products.

Products to Be Used During the Cooking Demos

Hanabishi’s electric pressure cooker and air fryers are two of its most popular product lines.

The Hanabishi HDIGPC10in1 that will be used during the event has a 5.7L capacity. It can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, stir fry pan, steamer, yogurt maker, cake maker, warmer, searing pan, and sterilizer.

It has a 10-program cooking selection: rice, multi-grain, soup, meat/stew, poultry, fish, steam beans/chill, yogurt, porridge. It comes with a digital display and an intelligent no-pot sensor.

Hanabishi air fryers, meanwhile, come in two variations: the standard air fryer and the air fryer oven, which comes in two sizes.

The Hanabishi HAFRYER70 has a 7-liter capacity and a 1 to 30 minutes cooking time setting. Its cooking temperature ranges from 100 to 200°C. It comes with a non-slip base and an air fryer basket.

The Hanabishi Air Fryer Oven HAFEO23SS, meanwhile, has a 23-liter capacity and adjustable thermostat. It has six functions: air fry, boil, bake, toast, convection broil, and convection bake. It also comes with a rotisserie. It has a pure stainless steel housing, and includes an air fryer basket, baking pan, and oven rack.