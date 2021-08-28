Learn new ways of working, land a job at Sun Life ASCP’s The Bright Outlook webinar and online job fair

Sun Life Asia Service Centre-Philippines (ASCP), a company providing Business Processing, Information Technology, and Investment Research shared services to Sun Life‘s global businesses, is launching its first-ever webinar and virtual job fair on September 7.

Leveraging its expertise in the human resources landscape, Sun Life ASCP is holding its webinar entitled “Spotlight on HR: Discussion on New Ways of Working in the New Normal” via their official Facebook page on September 7, 9:30 am.

The one-hour webinar will be moderated by veteran news anchor Tony Velasquez and graced by Sun Life women leaders to share the latest and relevant insights surrounding the workforce amid the economic recovery.

Sun Life Canada Vice President for Talent Acquisition and Development Helen Peng will provide valuable information on how to manage a hybrid workforce, stressing on the need for companies to keep up with the times while Sun Life Indonesia President Elin Waty will present key insights on how a company may prosper in this new environment through correct performance management measures.

Meanwhile, Sun Life ASCP Head for HR and Communications, May Sunega will focus on HR’s changing position in the workplace and how technology allows them to achieve greater heights while maintaining a human touch.

“The pandemic has disrupted many aspects of businesses, including Human Resources, in a way that we haven’t foreseen. While we have yet to achieve herd immunity, we have no other way but to adapt and embrace innovation in the workplace with proper continuity plan as we move forward towards a brighter outlook,” shared Sunega.

As Sun Life ASCP strives for human resources excellence, the company also aims to help jobseekers through its online job fair with over 200 job vacancies from different functions within the organization. It will be hosted via Zoom following the webinar from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm.

Openings include positions in Technology, Management & Accounting (M&A) Knowledge Services and Operations. Positions range from Client Care Representatives, Operations Manager, Tele-interviewers, Learning Consultants and more in Operations and Analyst Programmer, Frontend Developer, Process Manager, UI/UX Designer, Project Manager, Account Delivery Head, Systems Analyst, among others under Technology.

To join the virtual job fair, candidates only need to submit their application through the website https://bit.ly/TheBrightOutlookASCP and log in via Zoom using the Meeting ID 993 6140 6988 on the event day. Applicants will undergo a series of interviews and meet hiring managers in the process.

Sun Life ASCP is part of Sun Life Asia Service Centres, which started in 2006 with a presence across India and the Philippines. Its services include Operations through business processing and support solutions; Technology including digital, data analytics, infrastructure services; as well as Business Excellence that works towards impacting enhanced business value, client, and employee experience.

With its robust employee engagement programs, Sun Life ASCP was recently certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Philippines. 7 out of 10 employees at Sun Life ASCP say it is a great place to work compared to 53% of employees at a typical global company.

Sun Life ASCP has demonstrated its continuous support for employees during the pandemic by launching several internal initiatives. This includes an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) that offers free counseling support for employees or family members as well as online sessions on mental health awareness.

For more information about the upcoming webinar and job fair, visit https://bit.ly/TheBrightOutlookASCP.

Interested candidates may also submit their application via https://bit.ly/2VRzYW9.