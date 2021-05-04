Learn the hows and whys of purchasing your dream home in OhTalks! upcoming webinar

It might be hard to imagine any good resulting from the pandemic a real-life horror story that has been impacting our lives for more than a year now. With so much uncertainty around jobs, employment, and financial security, most Filipinos have pressed the pause button on their dreams and goals. Milestone events such as weddings, starting a family or launching a business have likewise been put on hold.

However, experts argue that the current crisis brings to the fore opportunities that could, in fact, yield tremendous benefits once the pandemic is behind us. Investing in property is one. According to top industry players, now is a good time as any for Filipinos to earnestly look into this, saying that there is actually much to gain from this decision.

Property solutions Ohmyhome, with its own objective of making housing transactions easy and efficient for Filipinos, is well aware of this and resolutely brings potential property investors up to speed through OhTalks!, its free webinar series on Facebook that tackles financial literacy, investment and real estate, among other relevant topics.

For its fourth episode, OhTalks! is set to air on May 29, at 3:00 p.m., featuring the topic OhTalks! Why Invest in Property Despite the Pandemic? The webinar will feature Noli Alleje, an industry expert, who will discuss important points on the subject. Known in the property sector as El Subastahero for establishing the auction sales system in the Philippines, Alleje has bid out thousands of real estate assets worth billions of pesos in the country.

Today, Alleje is widely recognized as the Philippines leading auctioneer. He is currently the Managing Director of The Property Forum Philippines and heads the international real estate promoter recruitment of Landco Pacific. He has also worked with United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) and purchased the asset management company of GE Money Bank.

In the forthcoming episode, Alleje will enlighten listeners on details concerning property investment such as the best time to invest, financing options, the need-to-know issues before purchasing a property, best locations to live in, and best properties to invest in depending on their budgets.

In line with the topic of property investment, OhTalks! will likewise discuss various projects accessible through the Ohmyhome platform such as Camella Sierra Metro in Antipolo, Rizal; SMDC Mint in Makati City; Bria Homes in Magalang, Pampanga; Lumina Homes in San Juan, La Union; and Avida Cloverleaf in Quezon City, all ideal options for future investors.

As in past OhTalks! episodes, proptech platform Ohmyhome reaffirms the company’s objectives, which is to equip Filipinos with the knowledge they need to achieve financial stability. Property investment is just one way, co-founders Race and Rhonda Wong point out, but it is a great source of passive income.

To join the webinar and find out how property investment in the time of a pandemic can benefit investors in the long run, interested viewers simply have to register through http://bit.ly/OhtalksPH and await access to a private group, Ohmyhome Philippines Facebook Group – Ohtalks by Ohmyhome Philippines, where the episode will be shown.