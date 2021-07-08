Learn to Cook like Cibo’s Margarita Fores and Other Famous Chefs at La Germania’s Masterclass Series

There’s nothing like ordering takeout from your favorite restaurants and enjoying these meals from the comfort and safety of your home! But what if you could cook them yourself, and skip the hefty delivery fees and long waiting time?

To help you elevate your culinary skills and recreate dishes from your favorite restaurants, La Germania is hosting the Cooking with La Germania: Masterclass Series, a five-part installment of virtual cooking classes in partnership with your favorite chefs and celebrities.

During these online lessons, expert instructors will be present to guide you through the step-by-step process of how to cook their signature dishes from your favorite restaurants. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the chefs, who will be ready to assist you throughout the cooking process.

Among the stellar lineup is award-winning restaurateur and founder of Cibo, Margarita Forés. If you’re a fan of Cibo’s signature pasta, Penne al Telefono, you’re in luck! Chef Margarita will be sharing the recipe behind this beloved classic, and demonstrating the procedure behind it.

Can’t get enough of Italian food? Chef Lau of Chef Laudico Guevarra’s and OK Cafe will also be demonstrating how you can whip up a delicious and filling meal of Italian Style Meatballs for your next family gathering.

Joining them is Chef Lee Jose, who is the Executive Chef of none other than Yabu and Ippudo from the Standard Hospitality Group. Chef Lee will be teaching his special recipe for Okonomiyaki, which is a Japanese savory pancake, so you can bring a taste of Japan to your homes.

Taking fried chicken to the next level is Chef Kalel Chan, who will demonstrate how to make your own Chicken Namban. Chef Kalel is the Corporate Chef of the Raintree Group, which manages restaurants like Chelsea Kitchen.

Finally, celebrity mom Saab Magalona-Bacarro and her husband Jim Bacarro will tackle how to prepare Steak and Mashed Potatoes, which is the perfect recipe for your next date night.

Join these famous foodies and learn how to wow your family, friends or significant other during your next get together! Classes are limited to 10-12 participants per class to ensure that each attendee receives the appropriate amount of guidance, except for Saab’s class which is open to the public! Aside from Saab, there is also a joining fee of Php 500 to take part in this exclusive masterclass. Interested participants may view more details and sign up through La Germania’s Facebook page.

While it’s important to know how to cook delectable dishes, it’s equally important to use good quality kitchen equipment like La Germania. Built according to the highest European standards in terms of construction and design, La Germania appliances allow you to prepare restaurant-worthy dishes in an efficient and easy way. With guaranteed durability and superior quality, they’re a good investment for you to channel your inner chef, and unleash your kitchen genius.