Lenovo beefs up WFH management offerings with VST-ECS and FileWave partnership

Global tech innovator Lenovo recently signed a partnership agreement with ICT distribution leader VST-ECS and mobile device management (MDM) software company FileWave to drive digital transformation among local organizations and help upgrade their work-from-home teams.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many companies to enter work-from-home mode with their employees, which in turn has driven them to strengthen their digital capabilities and accelerate their digital transformation. In this time of need, the Lenovo partnership with FileWave and VST-ECS, FileWave’s exclusive distributor in the Philippines, offers organizations with work-from-home teams with an all-in-one solution that can come with commercial Lenovo devices upon configure-to-order system to help them speed up and simplify mobile management.

A pioneer in the multi-platform endpoint management, FileWave makes managing a remote workforce more convenient for businesses and enterprises with small to large teams. Offering an all-encompassing solution, it is an essential software for organizations especially now that most companies are enforcing the work-from-home model, and thus are heavily reliant on IT tools such as video conferencing and file-sharing apps to ensure that their employees are able to execute tasks as efficiently as when they work on-site.

“The pandemic has ushered in a whole new era of digital. While digital transformation has long been accepted by companies across industries, the circumstances in the past year have hastened this trend and have propelled organizations to transform even further to adapt to the current climate. By putting customers at the core of our business, Lenovo designs with purpose to meet their needs to fully prepare them for the quick nature of digitalization. Through the help of VST-ECS, a long-time partner of Lenovo, I am certain that FileWave will touch a broader reach of partners, resellers, and users,” said Michael Ngan, Lenovo Philippines President and General Manager.

As the BYOD (bring your own device) and CYOD (choose your own device) work models began to be a norm, device management became more complicated for organizations as employees preferred working using varying operating systems. An all-in-one unified endpoint management (UEM) software, FileWave serves companies with differentiated device lifecycle management, equipping them with mobility and flexibility in order to constantly adapt and evolve within the ever-changing landscape of the business.

“We see device management as essential for every business, but it was the pandemic that amplified that need for our clients. As the need for personal devices to integrate into companies’ networks hastened, organizations were managing an increasingly diverse IT landscape. It used to be a logistical IT nightmare. However, with a universal device management tool such as FileWave, device on boarding and deployment becomes seamless, making us the solution that grows with these organizations. FileWave gives companies that flexibility to equip their workforce with an environment for high productivity to take place,” said Charles Springgay, Vice President, FileWave Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Through its streamlined approach to device management, FileWave brings all major operating systems into an easy-to-use console and allows organizations to manage company devices from one intuitive and highly customizable interface. The software offers unique features including inventory management that allows IT teams to see everything that’s connected to their network, device tracking and location tools to find and recover stolen devices, self-healing capabilities that reduce the risk of privacy breaches through automatic pushing of necessary security patches, and even a self-service kiosk that allows end users to install pre-approved apps and software to avoid technical complications. FileWave’s entire suite of remote-enabled tools ensures that companies create a frictionless work environment while running businesses as smoothly as usual, despite having to work remotely.

“The demand for computers and high-end solutions accelerating digital transformation has significantly grown during the pandemic, especially from organizations. Local businesses were challenged when they were met with the urgent need to go digital in order to survive at this point. With this partnership with Lenovo, we aim to assist companies in transforming their businesses and help secure their longevity through FileWave, which has become a very important component of the work-from-home solution for a lot of organizations worldwide,” said Jimmy Go, President and CEO, VST-ECS Phils., Inc.

FileWave empowers businesses as it meets their management needs, while granting individual users with a reduced time needed to get accustomed to its system. Lenovo’s commercial devices like the ThinkPad and ThinkBook lines may be easily configured to work with the FileWave software and reap its benefits, enabling companies to maintain every device proactively and automatically throughout the entire organization in an easy and secure way.

“The pandemic did push companies to drive digital transformation, but this transformation is a continuous journey and will carry on even long after the crisis has subsided. Technology can and should be a positive catalyst for change. Lenovo believes that in our shared digital future, no one should be left behind, which is why we strive to empower people with technology and opportunity. Businesses, regardless of size and industry, and even users themselves, will need to embrace the reality that they need to bring their stuff online. It is inevitable,” said Ngan.

The collaboration of Lenovo, VST-ECS, and FileWave not only supports organizations during the crisis, but also further equips them to keep pace with the global digitalization.