Lenovo bulks up mainstream IdeaPad lineup with two new smart notebooks

Global innovation leader Lenovo is launching its newest IdeaPad notebooks designed to enable users with elite performance even while at home. Encased in an ultrathin and compact frame, the new IdeaPad Slim 3i and IdeaPad Slim 5i Pro are powered by the latest processors and better memory and storage configurations for a smarter technology experience for all.

Each variant of the IdeaPad Slim 3i and IdeaPad Slim 5i Pro comes with a minimum of 8GB RAM and an ultrafast PCIe NVMe Solid-State Drive (SSD) storage that can have up to 1TB capacity. Lenovo is shaping the future and has chosen to release all-new IdeaPad notebooks powered by 11th-gen Intel Core processors with 8GB RAM and higher to provide customers more power and speed in doing daily tasks. Lenovo also made sure that more customers can enjoy the benefits of having a PC with a 16GB RAM+ 1TB SSD configuration with the IdeaPad Slim 5i Pro’s affordable starting price of only PHP 59,995.

In addition, they are equipped with the latest processors from Intel and NVIDIA. Both notebooks can have up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. Gamers can also cop the IdeaPad Slim 5i Pro variant that comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU for better immersion through real-time ray tracing.

The two notebooks also have several add-ons that deliver a hassle-free user experience. Both have fingerprint readers on their power buttons for easier and secure login access, and they’re equipped with 720p cameras that have a physical shutter for added privacy. Furthermore, the IdeaPad Slim 3i is one of the few mainstream laptops available to possess a backlit keyboard that helps in typing while working in the dark.

Movies and series buffs will also get to enjoy the IdeaPad Slim 5i Pro’s 16:10 display that has up to 2K resolution,120Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits of brightness. This is the first device in the entire Lenovo IdeaPad lineup to have a 16” display. With a 4-Side Narrow Bezel on all sides for an impressive 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and colorful 100 percent sRGB quality, the IdeaPad Slim 5i Pro delivers better learning and entertainment experiences from anywhere in the house.

The IdeaPad Slim 3i and IdeaPad Slim 5i Pro also come with a free Microsoft Office license and 3-Year Premium Care Warranty. The service provides an advanced and tailored level of care that’s capable of reducing downtime and increasing efficiency. Premium Care’s services include a 24/7 direct hotline to technicians, comprehensive hardware and software support, and an Annual PC Health Check that’s vital for device maintenance in the long run.

“Our new and more powerful IdeaPads purposefully answer the need of customers wanting to get more things done at home. Equipped with higher memory and the latest processors, the IdeaPad Slim 3i and IdeaPad Slim 5i Pro are specially designed to help people save time and enjoy comfort, convenience, and stronger connections in daily life as part of our mission to empower customers with smarter productivity, smarter entertainment, and smarter living for all,” said Lenovo Philippines President and General Manager Michael Ngan.

Smart Learning with the IdeaPad Slim 3i

Lenovo is also launching its Smart Learning campaign featuring the IdeaPad Slim 3i. In addition to empowering workers at home, the device is geared to be the ultimate Smart Learning notebook for kids with its innovative features. Its thin 4-Side Narrow Bezel give students more screen estate to digest information, and its polished ultraslim chassis takes up lesser space in the bag and desk. Online classes are also as crisp as ever with the IdeaPad Slim 3i’s up to 15.6” FHD panel display and up to 300 nits of brightness and an optional touch-screen functionality for added interactivity in learning.

Further improving the learning experience is the IdeaPad Slim 3i’s Smart Learning suite of solutions powered by Lenovo Aware. The software provides sensitive reminders to help kids improve their posture, attention, and viewing distance. It also includes a Break Reminder to nudge kids to take a break in studying, as well as a nifty smart noise-cancelling feature that minimizes ambient noise during online classes.

Under the Smart Learning campaign, parents can expect valuable and engaging content from Lenovo on social media to guide them when choosing the right devices that can help their kids effectively learn without compromising their well-being.

Lenovo Summer Sale 2021

Both the IdeaPad Slim 3i and IdeaPad Slim 5i Pro are also part of the 2021 Lenovo Summer Sale. From June 4 to June 30, 2021, those purchasing any of the two devices or other Lenovo participating products from authorized stores can get up to PHP 70,540 worth of freebies and discounts. Each participating product has a corresponding LSS bundle that may include software, accessories, bags, apparel, and more. Customers can also get additional discounts and freebies when purchasing the featured hero product of the week that will be posted on the official Facebook page of Lenovo Philippines.

The complete list of qualified products are as follows:

Yoga 6

Yoga 7

Yoga 9

Yoga C640

Yoga C740

Yoga C940

Yoga Duet 7

Yoga S740

Yoga S940

Yoga Slim 7i

Yoga Slim 7i Carbon

Yoga Slim 7i Pro

Yoga Slim 9

IdeaPad Flex 5

IdeaPad Slim 3/3i

IdeaPad Slim 5/5i

IdeaPad Slim 5i Pro

Moreover, those buying the Lenovo Tablets Tab M8 (2G+32G), Smart Tab M8 (2G+32G), Tab M10 (2G+16G), Tab M10+HD (2G+32G), Tab M10+HD (4G+64G), Smart M10+ (2G+32G), Smart M10+ (4G+64G), and Tab 11 Pro can get special freebies worth up to PHP 14,784. For more information about the 2021 Lenovo Summer Sale, visit lenovophpromos.com/summer-sale-2.

Pricing and availability

The IdeaPad Slim 3i and IdeaPad Slim 5i Pro are now available in Lenovo stores and Lenovo authorized resellers nationwide. The IdeaPad Slim 3i starts at PHP 39,995, while the IdeaPad Slim 5i Pro starts at PHP 59,995.

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-119988 Series of 2021.