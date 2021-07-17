Lenovo Introduces New Family of ThinkStation P350 Desktop Workstations for the Entry-Level Space

Lenovo, on 12 July, announced the next generation of its family of entry-level desktop workstations – the ThinkStation P350 Tower, Small Form Factor (SFF) and Tiny. This trio of workstations hosts a technology upgrade – each one is equipped with support for PCIe Gen 4 for faster access to cutting-edge storage technologies, as well as enhanced professional graphics support. This latest generation of desktop workstations becomes Lenovo’s most powerful entry-level offering and delivers a complete package of size options that can scale across a variety of industries and their respective workflows. From engineering and architecture, to finance, STEM/higher education and medical, these new desktop workstations offer versatile, flexible and ISV-certified performance at whatever size is best suited for users’ needs and working environment.

Built with the latest high-performance Intel Core or Xeon processors with support up to 11th Gen Intel® Core™ or Intel® Xeon® W processors, the ThinkStation P350 Tower and SFF are tailored for mission-critical tasks that require superior reliability and powerful performance. Both the Tower and SFF also offer NVIDIA RTX professional graphics, with the Tower now able to support up to the NVIDIA RTX A5000 graphics card. In addition to the 500W power supply, the tower chassis now boasts a new 750W PSU option – enabling high-end GPU users with the power needed to tackle sophisticated workflows. The ThinkStation P350 Tiny is the industry’s smallest workstation at less than 1L and offers uncompromising performance within a form factor 96% smaller than a traditional desktop. Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, it is uniquely qualified for enabling OEM solutions, and can be used as a host for like-local remote workstation power.

The Lenovo ThinkStation P350 Tower, SFF and Tiny workstations will be available on an on-order basis beginning 23 July. Prices are at $969.00, $949.00 and $899.00, respectively.