Lenovo Legion Takes Gaming PCs to Higher Levels with Intel

It is no surprise that gaming is all the rage. With video games as the ultimate source of social interaction, people are searching for devices that can deliver high-performance and immersive gaming experiences.

Today, Lenovo Legion introduces the latest generation of new-battle ready lineup devices with the hottest gaming features, cooler thermals and artificial intelligence (AI) to auto enable seamless gaming. In addition, customers can count on integrated machine learning to elevate gameplay settings and framerates to pro levels.

No matter where you’re at on your gaming journey, you’ll love the stylish on the outside and savage on the inside performance of the new Legion X60 Intel Lineup: The IdeaPad Gaming 3i, Lenovo Legion 5i and 5i Pro and Lenovo Legion 7i.

These new laptops are equipped with smarter class gear with Lenovo’s unique blend of uncompromised engineering and industrial design. With the addition of intelligent Lenovo Legion Coldfront 3.0 thermals for an increased airflow of up to 18 percent gen-to-gen improvement to better manage the heat and noise. Multiple sensors are placed on the CPU, GPU, rear and side thermal vents, as well as on the SSD storage and palm rest to fire off information every nanosecond to predict the system’s thermal curve for hours of gaming with zero throttling. To further dissipate heat, Lenovo Legion expanded the copper heat sink system for up to 82 percent more thermal fin area gen-to-gen and drilled copious holes into the laptop’s bottom cover and even under the keyboard to keep things cooler.

Gamers can also perform at their best with this year’s even faster millisecond input speeds, plus anti-ghosting, soft-landing switches, and the more mechanical key feel of Lenovo Legion TrueStrike — the specialized gaming keyboard with RGB backlit optional feature, and now color-matched for a more cohesive look.

New Additions to Look Forward To:

Lenovo Q-Control

It takes gaming-specific features and cutting-edge software to keep up with the fast-moving action of triple-A games. With the new AI-driven software contained within Lenovo Vantage’s Legion Edge feature, gamers with Lenovo Legion devices can now take their framerates through the roof and reduce in-game lag with new one-click overclock support for both the CPU and GPU. Part of Lenovo Q-Control, the new auto-optimization Intelligent Mode setting is just one of the ways this software tool helps to custom-tune your gaming performance.

Lenovo Legion AI Engine

Introducing a Lenovo gaming exclusive, the new Lenovo Legion AI Engine is a smarter combination of best-in-class hardware, software, firmware and driver support that all work together to help overclock your PC’s performance by sharing Thermal Design Power (TDP) between the CPU and GPU to better manage any heavy-duty gaming requirement.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX

Take image realism to new heights with the stunning graphics effects of new Ray Tracing 2.0 with next-level NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ GPUs. Streamers will delight in the broadcasting capabilities that can turn the Lenovo Legion laptop into a virtual home studio. NVIDIA uses AI-powered voice and video effects that can keep you automatically framed-up in the live shot.

11th Generation Intel Core H-Series Processors

Lenovo Legion’s new 2021 laptops are amongst the first to feature the latest 11th Generation Intel Core H-Series Processors for remarkable performance. It offers the pinnacle of mobile performance, together with advanced overclocking and tuning controls, immersive graphics and unmatched connectivity. Whether for gaming, streaming, content creating or multi-tasking across work applications, the 11th Gen Intel Core brings the powerful performance required to get the job done.

The 11th Generation Intel Core H-Series Processors in laptops are designed for gamers to experience the rich and immersive graphics one can expect from PC Gaming, paired with discrete graphics and support for high-end GPUs.

Lenovo Vantage

Lenovo Vantage is also bringing the speed for Lenovo Legion users, allowing you to quickly optimize settings and personalize your experience so you can instantly get back into the game. Via new progressive web app caching, Lenovo Vantage will load in mere seconds no matter where you are in the world.

Also available is the recently launched Vantage Smart Performance Services. This new Lenovo self-diagnostic service has the ability to reduce PC downtime by scanning, detecting and removing spyware, malware and adware, as well as fix network and access issues and automatically tune up the PC, resulting in better internet connectivity and all-around faster PC processes.

IdeaPad Gaming 3i

Gamers who wish to level up without breaking the bank will love the new IdeaPad Gaming 3i. Powered with the latest generation-up-to-11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics that provides ultra-smooth and stutterless graphics are sure to match up to the pros and achieve peak gaming potential.

Play the majority of AAA games in peak performance with full HD and Nahimic surround sound audio. Record and stream simultaneously without compromise with the powerful and efficient 35W processor.

Dissipate heat faster with high-performance thermals and experience game cinematics with up to 165 Hz FHD IPS displays and 100% sRGB.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3i’s keyboard is designed with a 1.5mm key travel to allow gamers to take control of the game’s pace and includes a white backlit, optional 4-zone RGB to keep them immersed.

Get the IdeaPad Gaming 3i, available in Shadow Black, starting at just PHP 59,995.00

Legion 5i

For the gamers looking to compete on equal footing with the pros, the Lenovo Legion 5i is the beast you’re looking for. Inside the clean, minimalistic chassis of the laptop, experience today’s top AAA games on the Legion 5i with the 11th Generation Intel Core processing that will allow gamers to dominate with 45W of dedicated power.

Optimized with the Legion AI Engine that powers the revolutionary Legion Coldfront 3.0 and Q control and dynamically shifts power between the CPU and GPU, experience a massive leap in performance in the Legion 5i with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.

Delivering speed and color clarity for full fidelity gaming and accompanied by the new Nahimic 3D audio and the Legion TrueStrike Keyboard, experience any kind of video game with pinpoint precision with up to 100% sRGB 15” QHD IPS display with 165 Hz refresh rate and <3 ms response time.

Enjoy this purpose-built performance on the Legion 5i, available in Phantom Blue and Stingray White, starting at just PHP 72,995.00.

Legion 5i Pro

Designed to balance style, adrenalin and engineered to deliver devastation in and out of the arena, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro offers excellent gaming performance with the latest 11th Generation Intel Core H-series processors with 45W of dedicated processing power. Accompanied with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, it dishes out high-resolution gaming at optimal-frame-rates for greater visual fidelity in the latest games.

Along with the Legion AI Engine, the Legion 5i Pro is optimally cooled via the Coldfront 3.0 thermal system. The laptop also features a 16-inch QHD gaming display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, providing gamers with a 16:10 aspect ratio with best-in-class color accuracy and high dynamic range. Combined with Nahimic 3D audio that precisely pinpoints the opposing player, the Legion 5i Pro provides quite the unique immersive audio experience.

Enjoy elite gaming experiences on the Legion 5i Pro, available exclusively in Stingray White, with Intel Core i7 and RTX3070 priced at PHP 124,995.00

Lenovo Legion 7i

Underneath the refined exterior of the Lenovo Legion 7i is a savage powerhouse engineered out of passion and unmatched speed. The laptop is equipped with the latest generation Intel Core processing and up to 165W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics. Along with AI optimization via the Legion AI Engine with next-gen Legion Coldfront 3.0 thermals, it also includes a high-performance vapor chamber to allow a throttle-free gaming experience on a slim gaming laptop.

Designed to produce a cinema-like feel with best-in-class color accuracy and high dynamic range, enjoy WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution with a 165 HZ refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Also accompanied with the 3D Nahimic audio, the Legion 7i raises sightlines, strengthens game immersion and dives deeper into enthralling cinematics.

Get the Lenovo Legion 7i powerhouse, available in Storm Grey, starting at PHP 169,995.00

Every Legion X60 Intel Laptop purchase comes with a bundled Legion Active gaming backpack perfect for your new device. All items will be available in all Legion Exclusive Stores and authorized resellers, and in the Legion Flagship Store in Lazada.