Level up your stay-at-home life with OPPO Wearable Devices

Our gadgets have been our companion throughout daily pandemic life. Other than our smartphones, smart wearable devices continuously leveled up and became must-haves to accompany us with our current lifestyle. Whether it’s a fitness band that conveniently tracks our fitness goals or good Bluetooth earbuds that can keep up while you’re working out, we can’t deny that it makes our life a lot easier.

If you’re looking for a perfect companion for your smartphone that can keep up with your activities, here’s our top recommendations for you!

OPPO Enco Buds

With the invention of the Bluetooth earpiece that can save you space and tangles of wires, it became one of the most sought after smart devices for everyday use. True Wireless earphones are convenient not just for leisure but also during indoor and outdoor workouts, meetings, and calls. The OPPO Enco Buds have it all, and more, including long-lasting battery life of up to 24 hours with only 2.5 hours of charging time using the case. It also has a stable wireless connection that allows you to be 10 meters away from your phone when you’re on a phone call. Its Bluetooth 5.2 chipset provides a stable connection between the phone and OPPO Enco Buds.

OPPO Enco Air

If you are looking for aesthetically pleasing wireless earphones and love quality audio, OPPO Enco Air is the perfect pair for you. With an eye-catching translucent charging case, OPPO Enco Air is the new benchmark for entry-level wireless Bluetooth earphones in the market. It has IPX4 Water Resistance and can give you 4 hours seamless stream time on its own. For mobile gamers, OPPO Enco Air delivers superb audio performance with ultra low transmission delay keeping you pumped up and immersed in your game. The OPPO Enco Air True Wireless Earphones come in three colors – Misty White, Misty Black and Misty Blue.

OPPO Enco X

Noise cancellation has been a game-charger feature that most of the working adults are looking for especially when they are working from home. OPPO Enco X flaunts its multi-settings noise cancellation and noise reduction that also comes with its triple microphone noise reduction that can guarantee you will always be heard during a call. With the charging case, you can enjoy up-to 25 hours of music playback or 15 hours of call time! To top it all off, OPPO Enco X was co-created with Danish HiFi brand, Dynadio.

OPPO Band

Aside from wireless earphones, smartwatches have become a staple for people maintaining an active lifestyle. With features to monitor your entire eight-hour sleep cycle and conduct SpO2 monitoring, the OPPO Band is your best bet for that! It has a 1.1-inch Full Color Screen + 2.5D curved-surface scratch-resistant glass with over 40 watch face designs.

If these sound just like the gadgets for your lifestyle, you’re in luck! OPPO is having its Early BER-month Sale, giving you up to 40% on the IoT products including OPPO Band B1, OPPO Enco X, OPPO Enco Buds, OPPO Enco Air on Shopee, Lazada and participating OPPO Brand Stores nationwide until September 30.