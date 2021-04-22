LG’s OLED Madness Promo is Extended to May 31

LG OLED TV has been widely considered as the brand’s best TV yet and with good reason. Its cutting-edge self-lit pixel technology offers over 100 million self-lit sub-pixels that come together to deliver the next level of TV.

Get to enjoy the deepest blacks, richest colors, and most realistic picture quality. It provides an evolutionary TV experience thanks to its deep learning algorithms. The TV’s α9 Gen3 AI Processor analyzes the on-screen content to deliver content as its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one. Aside from impeccable picture quality, OLED TV provides beauty on its own as well. LG OLED TV eliminates all unnecessary elements and embraces only the essential to create a singular piece of perfection that blends with your wall. It looks like a piece of art from every angle and imbues your space with class.

There’s no need to fear missing out as LG Philippines extends the duration of its OLED TV promotions until May 31. Two stalwarts of LG’s TV line, the OLED and NanoCell, have special discounted prices perfect for lounging at home as summer fast approaches. You can get up to a whopping 32% discount from the best TVs that LG has to offer. The promotion covers select models from LG’s OLED and NanoCell line purchased via straight card or cash payment in participating LG Authorized Dealer Stores.

Aside from the straight payment promo, the Two of a Kind Bundle and Raffle promotion is still ongoing until May 31, 2021. When you order an OLED TV, you get the chance to purchase LG’s newest product – the TONE Free wireless earbuds for an attractive promo price. The FN7, which normally retails for P7,990, can be yours for just P1,500 while the FN4, normally at P5,490, is yours at just P990. If you prefer to purchase the TONE Free earbuds by themselves, they also have a promotion price – P6,990 for the FN7 and P4,990 for the FN4.

If you buy the Two of a Kind TV and Earbud bundle, you will be eligible to join a special raffle promo. After completing your purchase, head over to http://lgpromoregistration.ph and register. You will be prompted to enter personal information as well as product information regarding your new LG items. Once the information is verified, you officially have an online raffle ticket! There will be a total of 13 winners drawn for the raffle. Items to be given away are a LG Door-in-Door SXS, an LG OLED55CXPPA, an LG 49” NanoCell TV, and 10 FN4 TONE Free wireless earbuds.

Don’t miss out on LG’s best TV yet. Shop for your OLED TV today!