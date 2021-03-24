LG Goes Wild With OLED Deals and Discounts

Staying at home is a cinch when you have LG’s best TV yet for company. LG’s award-winning OLED TVs are the best companion you could ask for while at home. Its cutting-edge self-lit pixel technology offers over 100 million self-lit sub-pixels that come together to deliver the next level of TV.

You get to enjoy the deepest blacks, richest colors, and most realistic picture quality. LG’s NanoCell TV line is no slouch, either. NanoCell TV makes all scenes real based on vivid Pure Color combined with the intense contrast that Nano Black creates.

Both TV lines are getting a massive discount for LG’s OLED Madness sale. You can get up to a whopping 32% discount from the best TVs that LG has to offer. The promotion covers select models from LG’s OLED and NanoCell line purchased via straight card or cash payment in participating LG Authorized Dealer Stores. The promo period runs from March 5 – 31, 2021.

To even sweeten up the deal, select models OLED and NanoCell models will make you eligible to avail of the Two of a Kind Bundle and Raffle promotion, which runs from March 19 to May 31, 2021. Whether you order an OLED or NanoCell TV, you get the chance to purchase LG’s newest product – the TONE Free wireless earbuds for an amazing deal. The FN7, which normally retails for P7,990, can be yours for just P1,500 while the FN4, normally at P5,490, is yours at just P990. If you prefer to purchase the TONE Free earbuds by themselves, they also have a promotion price – P6,990 for the FN7 and P4,990 for the FN4.

If you bought the Two of a Kind LG OLED and LG ToneFree bundle, you will be eligible to join a special raffle promo. After completing your purchase, head over to http://lgpromoregistration.ph and register. You will be prompted to enter personal information as well as product information regarding your new LG items. Once the information is verified, you officially have an online raffle ticket! There will be a total of 13 winners drawn for the raffle. Items to be given away are a LG Door-in-Door Refrigerator, an LG OLED55CXPPA, an LG 49NANO80 NanoCell TV, and 10 FN4 TONE Free wireless earbuds.

Shop today, receive amazing discounts, and get a chance to win even more LG products. To know more about these exciting deals, visit LG’s official Facebook page.