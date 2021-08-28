LG OLED Recognized For Decade Of TV Innovation At EISA Awards

LG Electronics (LG) has added to its impressive record of success at the EISA Awards, with five of its home entertainment innovations earning accolades for the 2021-2022 award season. Held annually by the Expert Imaging and Sound Association, the world’s largest consumer electronics editorial organization, the EISA Awards honored the following LG products for their outstanding performance and superior design: LG OLED TVs (models OLED65G1, OLED48C1), LG QNED Mini LED TV (model 75QNED99), LG Eclair Soundbar (model QP5) and LG TONE Free True Wireless Stereo (model FP8) earbuds.

LG’s 65-inch G1 OLED TV being named EISA BEST PREMIUM OLED TV 2021-2022, marks the 10th consecutive year of accolades for LG OLED TV. LG 65G1 sets a new standard for picture quality and delivers a next-gen viewing experience with its ultra-bright OLED evo panel and powerful α (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI processor. Described as “a thrilling statement” by EISA judges, LG’s TV boasts support for both Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, future-proofed HDMI connectivity and a wide range of smart features.

LG’s 48-inch C1 OLED TV earned EISA’s first-ever BEST GAMING TV award. Featuring LG’s own OLED panel and video-processing technologies with support for Dolby Vision HDR across all four of its HDMI inputs, the versatile 48-inch 4K 120Hz screen size is ideal for both living rooms and gaming dens. To keep up with the needs of today’s consumers, LG’s Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard features delivers genre-specific presets and customizable display settings as well as variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM) for tear-free visuals and responsive control.

This year’s EISA 8K TV honor went to LG QNED Mini LED TV, which delivers greater details and more accurate colors with its combination Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology and mini LED backlight compared to conventional LCD TVs. LG’s Quantum Dot NanoCell panel offers enhanced brightness, deeper blacks and brilliant hues, its advanced backlight with unique dimming zones delivering precision illumination for an ultra-high contrast ratio.

In the soundbar category, LG Eclair brought home a win for EISA SOUNDBAR INNOVATION. LG’s most compact soundbar to date, the distinctive LG Eclair is especially suitable for smaller spaces. Its chic, rounded design is encased in a stylish fabric enclosure that blends in with any decor. This small but powerful unit features a wireless subwoofer with twin 5.25-inch drivers and bipolar configuration that minimizes vibrations so users can enjoy satisfying audio performance with deep, rich bass without upsetting the neighbors.

A first for LG in the EISA IN-EAR HEADPHONES category, LG TONE Free earbuds earned a win for outstanding sound with advanced features not found in any other TWS product. Boasting LG’s new 3D Sound Stage technology, LG FP8 creates an authentic sense of space, aided by larger drivers and diaphragms for solid, distortion-free bass. For peace of mind , LG’s groundbreaking UVnano case with UV-C LED eliminates germs and bacteria from the eartips while recharging (wired or wirelessly). Its 10-hour battery life between charges, fast charging and IPX4 rating all contribute to excellent on-the-go convenience while LG’s ergonomic Arc Design ensures a perfect fit for an active lifestyle.