LG to give away over 1M raffle prizes in the first ever Life’s Good Festival

Joining the festivities of town fiestas is a yearly tradition among Filipinos. People open up their homes to strangers so that they can partake in their spread and be part of the revelry. It’s something that’s quintessentially Filipino. However, the festivities were abruptly halted because of the worldwide pandemic. The sense of camaraderie and community has been sorely missed. Recognizing the need for celebration, LG launches the Life’s Good Festival, which seeks to emulate the joy we all feel during fiesta time.

From July 1 to September 30, LG will be holding roadshows and in-store promotions to simulate the joy of festivals. While we can’t physically celebrate with our friends and family yet, the festivities can be done digitally with LG’s numerous smart electronics and appliances. Over the 3 month span, LG will be offering its most popular items and product bundles with sizable discounts and free services, such as red carpet and free installation.

During the LG Life’s Good Festival, all purchases of LG’s promotional products will make you eligible to join a special raffle. There will be a total of four raffle draw prizes and 13 lucky winners. After purchasing, all you need to do to join the raffle is to go to lgpromoregistration.ph, upload the information required, and you’re all set.

Winners will be drawn via electronic raffle at LG Electronics Pasig office on the following dates: