LGUs tap Globe for reliable COVID-19 vaccination program alerts

As the country goes full-throttle in its efforts to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations, local government units have turned to Globe for SMS solutions that would help them quickly, easily, and securely send out official text alerts and announcements for their respective vaccination programs. This allows constituents to be informed and alerted while ensuring the veracity of the schedule.

The city governments of Navotas, Bacoor, and Cabanatuan have harnessed the power of SMS API, a text messaging solution from Globe Labs, that allows them to send targeted vaccination announcements to their constituents. This is done from a secure number that the public can trust for reliable and legitimate information. Messages can be sent to hundreds of recipients from any telco network, making it easy to reach as many citizens as are needed.

Meanwhile, the LGUs of Cebu City, Mandaluyong City, and Daraga in Albay have partnered with Globe for its Automated Mobile Blaster (AMBER) services to disseminate vaccination program alerts to more people in their areas. Through AMBER, they can reach all the citizens in their database with just a single click, and the recipients will receive messages from a number that they know is legitimate and is giving them accurate information.

The city governments of Cauayan in Isabela, and Las Piñas have also opted for AMBER to communicate their public announcements to their constituents.

“We thank our partner LGUs for trusting our services to get these important vaccination program alerts out to the Filipino public. We are grateful to play a role in keeping our kababayans informed to encourage more people to get vaccinated at the soonest possible time,” said Janis Nathalie Racpan, Globe Director for Business Development and Marketing.

