Lhuillier advocates further professional development for Cebuana Lhuillier employees; brings IVY Teams to PH

True to his commitment of providing better education opportunities for people, Jean Henri Lhuillier, the president and CEO of microfinancial services giant, Cebuana Lhuillier has enlisted the help of IVY Teams also dubbed as The Social University in providing Cebuana Lhuillier’s more than 8,000 strong workforce access to learning tailor-fit for professional development.

IVY Teams is a social university that brings the campus experience where it becomes possible for users to connect with other learners from various backgrounds and establish meaningful relationships while learning important ideas, grow professionally and make impactful choices that last a long time.

“Our implementation of the IVY Teams for our workforce is a strong step toward professional development within the organization and it aligns perfectly with our company culture of innovation. We hope that this venture into further transformative learning will be more than beneficial for Cebuana Lhuillier employees,” said Jean Henri Lhuillier.

Cebuana Lhuillier is the first Philippines-based company to take part in the IVY Teams platform. It is currently in its pilot phase and is catering to 1,000 employees with plans of rolling out to all employees very soon. This platform complements the Learning and Development Initiatives of the company which includes bringing learning online through their Cebuana Lhuillier Academy Online, as an effective response to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Through the platform, employees now have access to a myriad of materials that tackle professional development topics led by notable subject matter experts from around the globe. The experience is also fully customizable giving way to learning at one’s comfort and gives an effectively immersive learning experience with their colleagues.

This program is just one of Lhuillier’s initiatives in relation to his advocacy for education. His staunch advocacy of making education accessible for all, especially to those who have been unable to attend the formal school system, takes fruit in Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation Inc.’s achievements in the Alternative Learning System (ALS). This is a joint project with the Department of Education and as of writing time, close to 100 ALS centers have been opened nationwide, which has benefited more than 8,000 learners as well.

Added to this, Lhuillier has also advocated for the introduction of financial literacy crash courses to more than 525 communities nationwide. He has also led the sponsorship of more than 1,000 Cebuana Lhuillier scholars for their college-level studies.