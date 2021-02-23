UNIQLO LifeWear Magazine 2021 Spring/Summer Issue available on March

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, today announces the launch of the 2021 Spring/Summer issue of LifeWear magazine in March 2021. First published in August 2019, LifeWear magazine is a free magazine that conveys the UNIQLO LifeWear philosophy of making the everyday lives of people richer and more comfortable. The theme of Issue 04 is “Find Your Healthy” and reflects the belief that leading a healthy life is the first step to creating a brighter future. With that thought in mind, this latest issue is filled with hints for living your best life in the new season.

Main Contents of the 2021 Spring/Summer Issue

Find Your Healthy with UNIQLO 2021 Spring/Summer Collection

What sort of clothing will make people healthy in the new spring season? Fashion pages present 15 topics drawn from this season’s latest collection. Clothing with characteristic UNIQLO comfort and everyday usefulness, such as the Kando Jacket and items with UV protection functionality, offer comfort with preppy styles and stylings that radiate a classic mood.

Hello, Haruki Interview with Haruki Murakami

This interview comprises 26 questions posed to author Haruki Murakami, whose work has captivated readers in Japan and around the world. The interview was conducted at the studio that produces “Murakami RADIO,” the radio program that Murakami himself hosts, and covers topics including novels, music, and fashion. His answers to probing questions regarding the ideas for his novels, future plans, and other aspects of the creative process is essential reading for Murakami fans.

Build the Future Interview with Tadao Ando

Globally renowned architect Tadao Ando has long been involved with social activities in addition to his architectural work. In 2020, Nakanoshima Children’s Book Forest that he funded was donated to the city of Osaka. This interview reveals his thoughts on that library and contributing to society.

Backstage at the Louvre

Last January 2021, UNIQLO concluded a partnership agreement with the Louvre Museum in Paris. This series of interviews with Louvre staff provide a behind-the-scenes look at this awe-inspiring palace of beauty. Discover the philosophy of the Louvre that can’t be seen by viewing its collections.

UNIQLO and Our Town

A new series from this issue presents cities around the world with which UNIQLO has a deep connection. This issue features a guide to Hamburg, Germany, where UNIQLO opened its first store in October 2020. This city, the hometown of fashion designer Jil Sander, is filled with charms to make you want to explore its streets.