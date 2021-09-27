Lil Nas X explores love and loneliness on game-changing new album, MONTERO

Fresh off his MTV VMA win for VIDEO OF THE YEAR and his show-stopping Met Gala debut, global phenomenon and Grammy Award winning artist Lil Nas X has at last released his debut album MONTERO via Columbia Records. The 15-track album was executive produced by Take A Daytrip and features tracks with Doja Cat, Elton John, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus.

Upon its release, MONTERO received overwhelmingly positive review from music critics. USA Today calls the album “an honest portrait of Lil Nas X at 22,” and praises the A lister’s “willingness to dabble in unadulterated pop, grimy rock and the rap-singing that has so far popularized his career.” Variety lauds the record’s “genre-stretching approach and refreshingly honest exploration of love and loneliness,” adding that it just proves how committed the rapper is in giving “voice to the fears and longings of a generation of queer kids.”

Launching alongside the album is the official video for “THATS WHAT I WANT.” The steamy and emotional visual features a story written by Lil Nas X with direction by STILLZ and includes a cameo from Billy Porter.

Nas also premiered new visualizers for several album tracks, which all launched in support of a charity on his YouTube channel. This is a continuation of Nas’ collaboration with the Gilead COMPASS Initiative®, which supports hundreds of organizations working to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the Southern United States.

Lil Nas X also launched a very special and exclusive merch collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier last September 20. The items are now available on lilnasx.jeanpaulgaultier.com.

Lil Nas X’s new album, MONTERO is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Columbia Records and Sony Music.