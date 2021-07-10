Limited edition Infinix HOT10S MLBB smartphone available on Shopee for Php 6490 only on July 12

After teasing the local launch of the limited edition Infinix HOT 10S Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) smartphone last week, the Company recently announced that it would sell for the one-day exclusive price of Php 6,490 on Shopee only on July 12. Afterward, it will be sold for Php 6,990.

The announcement was made during the Infinix Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Showdown between Bianca “Biancake” Yao, Infinix Chief Gaming Officer, and Frincess Arañas, a top gaming livestreamer. They led their teams of Infinix fans in an epic 5v5 battle, with Team Biancake seizing victory.

The exciting budget gaming smartphone, designed by Infinix in collaboration with MLBB, runs on the MediaTek Helio G85 gaming chipset, a smooth and highly responsive 6.82” HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, a 48MP triple HD camera with AI and Super Nightscape imaging, and a 6,000 mAh battery that can provide 76 hours of calling time on a single charge.

Infinix HOT 10S specs