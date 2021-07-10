Press Releases

Limited edition Infinix HOT10S MLBB smartphone available on Shopee for Php 6490 only on July 12

Team OrangeBy No Comments2 Mins Read

After teasing the local launch of the limited edition Infinix HOT 10S Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) smartphone last week, the Company recently announced that it would sell for the one-day exclusive price of Php 6,490 on Shopee only on July 12. Afterward, it will be sold for Php 6,990.

The announcement was made during the Infinix Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Showdown between Bianca “Biancake” Yao, Infinix Chief Gaming Officer, and Frincess Arañas, a top gaming livestreamer. They led their teams of Infinix fans in an epic 5v5 battle, with Team Biancake seizing victory.

The exciting budget gaming smartphone, designed by Infinix in collaboration with MLBB, runs on the MediaTek Helio G85 gaming chipset, a smooth and highly responsive 6.82” HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, a 48MP triple HD camera with AI and Super Nightscape imaging, and a 6,000 mAh battery that can provide 76 hours of calling time on a single charge.

For more details about the Infinix HOT 10S MLBB smartphone and to catch new episodes of the Infinix MLBB Showdown, stay tuned to the Infinix Mobile Facebook Page.

Infinix HOT 10S specs

Model Hot 10S
Display 6.82HD+ 90Hz
Processor Helio G85
Memory 4GB+64GB

6GB+128GB
Selfie camera 8MP
Rear camera 48M+2M+AI Lens
Battery 6000mAh
Charging 10W
Fingerprint Yes
Dimensions 171.5*77.5*9.2
OS Android 11
Colors 95°Back

Morandi Green

Heart of Ocean

7°Purple

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share.

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply