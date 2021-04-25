Link your debit card to ShopeePay for fast and easy top-ups

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, makes it easier for users to top up their ShopeePay mobile wallets with the all-new debit card integration feature.

The digital economy in the Philippines has seen a solid annual growth rate of 12.2%. In the government’s roadmap for e-commerce, the Philippines is expected to shift to a cashless society by 2030 driven by seamless customer experience, convenience and a secure digital infrastructure.

Shopee recorded a 4x uplift in the total number of orders completed by its mobile wallets across the region in 2020, and this is set to increase as more people adopt digital payment options. Shopee aims to provide users with a seamless and convenient shopping experience through its integrated ecosystem. Enhancing ShopeePay with additional top-up methods is one of the many ways that Shopee is doing so.

Martin Yu, Director of Shopee Philippines, said, “We aim to provide our users with the most convenient shopping experience through ShopeePay. With the new debit card integration feature, users can enjoy convenient and secure payment options while making purchases online, and get access to exclusive promotions, vouchers, and overall greater cost savings. We are continuously looking for ways to deliver a seamless online shopping experience for our users during this pandemic.”

ShopeePay users can link their debit cards to their accounts through six simple steps:

Go to ShopeePay on the application Homepage and select “Top-Up” Input desired top-up amount (the minimum top-up amount for Debit Cards is P1,000) Go to payment methods and tap on “Add Debit Card” Input card number, expiry date and CVC Enter captcha The newly added debit card will be displayed under the ‘Debit Card’ section

For users who are looking to activate their ShopeePay accounts, follow this easy two-step process:

Go to ShopeePay on the Shopee Homepage Enter personal information such as name and ID number and create a PIN for payment authorization

