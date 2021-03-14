Liofer Pinatacan of Zamboanga del Sur named “PBB Connect” Big Winner!

Liofer Pinatacan, the ‘Dong Diskarte ng Zamboanga del Sur,’ was voted by fans and viewers as the Big Winner of “Pinoy Big Brother Connect” during the first virtual Big Night on Sunday (March 14).

Liofer Pinatacan garnered 20.90% of combined Kumu and text votes followed by Andrea Abaya, the ‘Cheerdance Sweetheart ng Parañaque,’ with 16.60%. Clinching the third and fourth Big Placer titles were Kobie Brown, ‘Ang Charming Striker ng Parañaque, that earned 3.36%, and Jie-Ann Armero, ‘Ang Kwelang Fan Girl ng Sarangani,’ that got 2.66% of votes.

Big Winner Liofer turned emotional and speechless after the big reveal after the many challenges they faced in more than three months inside the ‘PBB’ house wherein they were challenged to stay true to themselves, believe in their capabilities, and connect with people from various backgrounds.

“Grabe. Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa lahat lahat ng sumuporta sa akin dito,” the newly-minted Big Winner said, who also shared during the Big Night that the first thing he would if he wins is to help his mother.

Liofer won a house and lot from Phirst Park Homes and P1 million from Brilliant Skin Essentials. Andrea Abaya, Kobie Brown, and Jie-Ann Armero will also take home P500,000, P300,000, and P200,000, respectively.

Big Winners from the different “PBB” editions were also present to welcome Liofer to the outside world, including Nene Tamayo, Kim Chiu, Bea Saw, Ruben Gonzaga, Ejay Falcon, Slater Young, Daniel Matsunaga, Jimboy Martin, and Yamyam Gucong.

Besides the Big Winner announcement, netizens on Twitter were also hooked on the world-class performances from BGYO, the heart-swooning number of the KarJon and KaoRhys love teams, and the reunion of the “PBB Connect” ex-housemates.

Kapamilya stars and other personalities were also in attendance at the Big Night to spread fun and love like Charlie Dizon, Denize Castillo, Edward Barber, Francine Diaz, Heaven Peralejo, Jem Macatuno, Maris Racal, Michelle Vito, Nikki Valdez, Nikko Natividad, Pamu Pamorada, Ryan Bang, Tony Labrusca, Vivoree Esclito, Yves Flores, and Zeus Collins.

Meanwhile, “PBB Connect” fans can look forward to seeing the housemates on Kumu as all of them will have their own livestream on Kumu to continue spreading light and joy.

The first virtual Big Night of “PBB Connect,” which was a sold out virtual event on KTX.ph, was hosted by Toni Gonzaga, Bianca Gonzalez, Robi Domingo, Melai Cantiveros, Kim Chiu, Enchong Dee, Maymay Entrata, and Richard Juan. All proceeds of the tickets will go to charity.