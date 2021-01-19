Lip balm for men exists!

The skin of the lips is thinner and more delicate than the rest of your body, which is why everyone – even the dashing gentlemen out there – needs to start paying attention to lip care. Let’s face it, dry and hot, chapped lips can easily decrease your pogi points.

Lucky for you, Blackwater, Ever Bilena Cosmetic‘s personal grooming line, is offering a quick fix that can keep your lips safe. Yes, lip balm for men exists!

The new Blackwater Lip Balm for Men protects, deeply moisturizes, and smoothens the appearance of the lips. With its safe and effective ingredients, there’s no need to worry about peeling, cracking, and itchiness. And since frequent exposure to the sun can have damaging effect to the lips, Blackwater Lip Balm for Men has SPF 20 for added protection from the outside environment.

Needless to say, it works wonders! Apply a single layer of the lip balm with one swipe and the clear formula will instantly give you moisturized lips without the shine, color, and fragrance.

You can get it for Php 120 at all leading supermarkets, department stores, and drugstores nationwide. You can also shop online via Shopee and Lazada.

