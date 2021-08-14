RLC Residences | Live the life you deserve in the new normal

With telecommuting and distance learning likely to continue for at least another year or so, there is a need to have space arrangements for work-from-home individuals and students. This is a challenge for real estate developers – to provide quality, safe, and healthy living spaces so homeowners can live their lives with ease and in style in the new normal.

Raise, Live, and Connect with RLC Residences

With three-decade-long experience in residential developments, RLC Residences understands this new market needs, and their developments are anchored on a commitment to “Raise, Live, and Connect.”

The “Raise, Live, and Connect” brand promise resonates with what the property market is looking for right now, which are well-designed and stylish living spaces with areas for work, recreation, and relaxation, so these homes are havens for living, learning, and working. After all, this is where we spend the most time in, so it’s important that we love every aspect of it.

RLC Residences addresses prospective homeowners’ need for a place where they can feel comfortable, safe, and live life harmoniously in the new normal.

Work-from-home spaces

RLC Residences has condominium developments that feature units and facilities suited for individuals who are either working or studying at home. One of them is SYNC, a high-rise property along C5 Road, Bagong Ilog, Pasig City.

The studio and one-bedroom unit offerings of SYNC have provisions for work-from-home spaces to ensure maximized productivity while at the comforts of their own home.

Sierra Valley Gardens, a residential area tucked within the Sierra Valley in Taytay, Rizal, also features the same provision space inside its studio and one-bedroom offerings. This condominium property is nestled within an 18-hectare mixed-use property of Robinsons Land Corporation east of Metro Manila, a place envisioned to be a premier lifestyle destination estate.

In Cebu, AmiSa Private Residences will soon unfold its future development in addition to the existing three residential towers. Aside from providing a vacation-like lifestyle to homeowners, this community will also feature units with work-from-home spaces to empower work performance for those who prefer to work with a sea view.

Daycare centers

In the future, when things get back to the way they were, safe and secure areas for kids within the property will be a great help to homeowners. This is something RLC Residences has envisioned for its developments through incorporating provisions for daycare centers. This is clearly a need as parents with young children are working from home or at the office, and their kids require access to areas where they can stay and play for a few hours each day.

SYNC Y, the second of the development’s four towers launched early this year, has a dedicated space for a daycare operator in the future. It also features kiddie pools and an outdoor play area, allowing children to have fun without leaving the comforts of the property.

Sierra Valley Gardens also has its own daycare area for kids, alongside its kid’s outdoor and indoor play areas. These facilities come alongside other lifestyle amenities that homeowners and their families can use for their convenience.

