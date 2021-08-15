Livestream the Pacquiao vs. Ugas Fight for the Ultimate TKO on WeTV

Are you ready for something truly epic? WeTV brings you the biggest comeback fight of the year – between Pinoy boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and WBA Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugas. As the official SVOD streaming partner of this blockbuster boxing event, WeTV gives you a front row seat to experience all the action LIVE on August 22, Sunday, at 9:00AM!

Eight division and former welterweight champion Pacquiao was originally slated to go up against Unified Welterweight Champion Errol Spence, Jr.. Unfortunately, Spence had to withdraw due to an eye injury. The 35-year old Ugas stepped up to the ring, and will now be defending his WBA Welterweight championship against the PacMan.

Ugas was supposed to be co-feature of the Pacquiao-Spence ticket, defending his title against Fabian Maidana. Moving up to the main event against boxing legend Pacquiao means Ugas could be a career-defining fight for the boxer. In an announcement issued by TapSPORTS, Ugas stated, “It’s an honor to fight the great multiple division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, as I am more than ready to take on this challenge. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Pacquiao.”

The Ultimate TKO sa WeTV experience isn’t over when the bell rings at the end of the fight. Stream the most exciting Asian content and WeTV Originals that are certifiably Total Kilig Overload! Dilraba and Yang Yang shine in the sweet romance You Are My Glory, then Xiao Zhan is ready to win your hearts in the highly-anticipated Oath Of Love. On the local front, there is a lot of excitement around the new WeTV Originals BetCin and Pasabuy, and the new ABS CBN drama Marry Me, Marry You -starring Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino, both of which are coming to the streamer really soon. Be sure to stay tuned to WeTV for all the Trending Kwento Online, with all the exciting shows featuring the new WeTV Global Brand Ambassadors Dilraba, Xiao Zhan, Yang Mi and Yang Yang!

Take your Ultimate TKO sa WeTV experience to the next level. Avail of this limited offer by subscribing now to WeTV’s one (1) year plan for only P599, originally priced at P1490. Thirty (30) lucky subscribers will get a chance to win exclusive Pacquiao vs. Ugas Ultimate TKO Training kit containing boxing gloves, boxing hand wraps, jump rope all in a cool duffel bag! One (1) Grand Prize winner takes home all these plus a bonus of 100lbs. punching bag worth p5,000 so you can get fit at home even under ECQ, just like everyone’s favorite Pinoy boxing hero. For more details on how to win, check out the WeTV Philippines social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

Let’s celebrate #PinoyPride this coming weekend and livestream the Pacquiao Vs. Ugas fight on WeTV!