Living With It Sweetly: Healthy Ways to Control Your Diabetes

Diabetes has been a bitter pill to swallow, particularly for countries affected by the rising number of cases every year. In 2019, approximately 463 million adults (20-79 years) were living with this chronic metabolic disease, characterized by an increase in blood sugar levels; by 2045, this will rise to 700 million, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

A similar trend is also happening in the Philippines. In 2020, deaths due to Type 2 diabetes mellitus or adult diabetes ranked fourth at 37,265 after heart disease (99,680), cancer (62,289), and cerebrovascular diseases (59,736), as revealed by Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

However, having diabetes does not mean you can never have a healthy, everyday life.

Working closely with your doctor can help you manage diabetes, and you can also start focusing on some critical changes in your daily life. Here are some ways to manage your blood sugar levels, as listed by the Department of Health (DOH).

Keep yourself active. Despite being inside your home most of the time due to existing lockdowns and community quarantines, staying active is crucial to help control your blood sugar levels. A little cardio can be a big help, no need to push yourself to do hardcore workouts.

Workout at least three times a week for at least 30 minutes each session. Not only can it help you bring down your blood sugar levels, but it can also help you lose some extra pounds, increase your endorphins (happy hormones) and ease stress.

Manage your stress. Getting stressed when you have diabetes will do you no good. When you’re stressed, your blood sugar levels go up. That is why it pays to relieve your stress by doing hobbies that relax you and doing some breathing exercises or yoga.

Quit Smoking. Smoking is harmful to your health, especially if you have diabetes. In addition, it may trigger other health problems, such as heart disease, eye disease, stroke, and kidney disease. Smoking also can make it harder to exercise. If you’re a smoker, consult with your doctor about the ways to quit.

Maintain normal blood pressure. Since hypertension puts a person at high risk of cardiovascular disease, primarily associated with diabetes, reliable blood pressure monitoring and control is highly advised. Seek your doctor’s advice on proper management.

Eat healthy. Eating healthy food is crucial when you have diabetes. Do not skip or delay meals since it causes fluctuations in blood sugar levels. It also pays to eat more fiber-rich foods like vegetables and cut down on salt. Drinking alcohol, on the other hand, must be avoided. Dietary guidelines recommend no more than two drinks for men and not more than one drink per day for women.

‘Eating Sweets? Still Possible’

When it comes to eating sweets, it is advised to avoid simple sugars like cakes and chocolates. But it does not mean that you can’t let anything sweet pass your lips again. Instead, have complex carbohydrates like rice, pasta, cereals, and fresh fruits.

You can use some alternative sweeteners now available in nearby drugstores nationwide. For instance, Santé, a premier natural and organic health and wellness product and services provider, offers Sweet Via, a sweetener from a natural source with amazing health benefits.

Sweet Via is made with stevia, a natural substitute for sugar, derived from the leaves of a small perennial green shrub. Anyone who suffers from blood sugar disorders or who needs to limit their caloric intake should know about the remarkable properties of stevia. It is an accepted sugar substitute that can contribute to weight management and improved caloric control.

Aside from stevia, Sweet Via contains Inulin, a natural soluble dietary fiber from a chicory plant that promotes digestive health. It acts as food for good bacteria in the colon. Studies also suggest that Inulin aids in keeping blood sugar levels low.

Free from artificial additives, Sweet Via turns sweets into a treat without the guilt. It is also a perfect sweetener for not only for people with diabetes but also perfect for weight watchers and those who want to cut down on their sugar or calorie intake.

Sweet Via is now available in leading drugstores nationwide and online shopping platforms, such as Shopee and Lazada. This product comes in a box containing 10 sachets. Each sachet contains 1g of the sweetener, equivalent to 2 teaspoons of sugar. It instantly sweetens any beverage and food recipe minus the guilt and harmful effects of too much sugar.

This product is just one of the many other organic health and wellness products offered by Santé, known for developing a comprehensive selection of everyday barley-based products. They are designed to improve people’s quality of life so they can live more and do more.