Local And Global Artists To Rock The MYX Awards 2021

The MYX Awards 2021 is another history in the making as the virtual music awards night, happening this Saturday (August 7) at 8 pm, will feature stunning performances from today’s hottest local and international artists.

Filipino talents Ben&Ben, BGYO, Ebe Dancel, Inigo Pascual, Kiana V, Leanne & Naara, Maris Racal, Nameless Kids, Rico Blanco, Zild, and SB19 are expected to bring the house down with their special numbers on the virtual stage. There will also be a special performance courtesy of KZ Tandingan, Bayang Barrios, Cooky Chua, Noel Cabangon, and Yeng Constantino.

Foreign acts LANY, AJ Mitchell, Alec Benjamin, Clinton Kane, Jack Kays, James TW, Joel Corry, John K, JP Saxe, Lukas Graham, MAX, Maximillian, New Hope Club, Ritt Momney, T1419, Tom Grennan, Valley, Pink Sweat$, and Ed Sheeran will be entertaining viewers with their latest sound.

Edward Barber will be hosting the grand musical event together with MYX VJs Ai dela Cruz and Samm Alvero live on MYX Global’s accounts on Facebook, kumu, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

Also joining the show are Luis Manzano, Gerald Anderson, James Reid, Maymay Entrata, Kyle Echarri, and Ogie Alcasid, plus other surprise celebrities as presenters of the awards.

The highly anticipated MYX Awards will once again recognize Filipino music fans’ favorite artists and music videos, based on fan votes (60%) and artist poll (40%). The annual occasion will also honor this year’s MYX Magna awardee.

For the first time, the event will also give out the special award Kumu Music Streamer of the Year for the most popular music streamer on Pinoy community app kumu.

Don’t miss the #MYXAwards2021 happening on August 7 (Saturday) live on MYX Global’s social media accounts. It will also have a television premiere on August 14 (Sunday) on MYX via SKYcable ch. 23 and Cignal ch 150. For more details, follow MYX Philippines on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, kumu, TikTok, and Instagram.