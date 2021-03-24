Local beauty giant Ever bilena revitalizes Filipinos’ demand for makeup

0 comment

Long lines of shoppers who flocked to the malls for the Ever Bilena 38th anniversary sale ongoing until April 30.

Filipinos are swarming the malls and drugstores to hoard makeupparticularly Ever Bilena‘s products!

Thats because the country’s leading cosmetics brand is celebrating its 38th anniversary. To mark this milestone, they are treating their customers to the “Ever Bilena Great at 38” sale, with Php38 and 38% discounts on select Ever Bilena, EB Advance, and Careline products.

The reception to the sale event was so phenomenal that three-months worth of stocks were immediately depleted only in one day on the brands official pages on Lazada and Shopee. Thousands of shoppers also followed social distancing protocols in malls across the country and patiently lined up to enjoy the huge discounts on Ever Bilena products.

Ever Bilena founder Dioceldo Sy excitedly shares, “We are very thankful for the overwhelming response. We were surprised that, despite the ongoing pandemic and strict safety protocols in the stores, shoppers eagerly trooped to the malls and lined up to avail of our anniversary sale. It took an Ever Bilena’s sale to bring Filipinos back to the malls and this is truly an unprecedented and well-documented success for us!

The celebration is definitely not over with more exciting deals on best-selling products like matte lipsticks and makeup collaboration with Kirs Aquino on sale for Php38 or 38% off extended until April 30, 2021.

Be sure to visit Ever Bilena’s physical stores at all leading department stores and supermarkets nationwide as well your local groceries. Hurry because Ever Bilena’s products are selling out really fast!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

David Chua fulfills his longtime dream, launches his very own production outfit ‘Dark Carnival Productions’

Team Orange 0 comments
In showbiz, it’s not uncommon for actors to eventually transition to working behind the camera and tackling more challenging roles such as directing and producing. Kapamilya actor David Chua ranks…

“Kayang-Kaya! You can still buy your own house during this pandemic.” – Anthony Taberna

Team Orange 0 comments Events
“Kaya natin ‘to” these are the words of the Chairman of the Board of P.A. Alvarez Properties & Development Corporation, Mr. Romarico “Bing” Alvarez, after the news of the pandemic…

Enjoy Free Shipping, ₱1 Deals, Bigger Cashbacks, and More at the 4.4 ShopeePay Cashless Festival

Team Orange 0 comments Events
ShopeePay, an integrated mobile wallet that offers users easy access to digital payment services, invites Filipinos to go cashless at the 4.4 ShopeePay Cashless Festival. This is the second iteration…

Get your staple Selsun Blue products on sale at Lazada Birthday Sale

Team Orange 0 comments Beauty
Having dandruff can make your social interactions feel awkward. It can also be embarrassing and uncomfortable. Are you feeling less confident because dandruff falls on your shirt or bare shoulders?…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone