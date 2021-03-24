Local beauty giant Ever bilena revitalizes Filipinos’ demand for makeup

Filipinos are swarming the malls and drugstores to hoard makeupparticularly Ever Bilena‘s products!

Thats because the country’s leading cosmetics brand is celebrating its 38th anniversary. To mark this milestone, they are treating their customers to the “Ever Bilena Great at 38” sale, with Php38 and 38% discounts on select Ever Bilena, EB Advance, and Careline products.

The reception to the sale event was so phenomenal that three-months worth of stocks were immediately depleted only in one day on the brands official pages on Lazada and Shopee. Thousands of shoppers also followed social distancing protocols in malls across the country and patiently lined up to enjoy the huge discounts on Ever Bilena products.

Ever Bilena founder Dioceldo Sy excitedly shares, “We are very thankful for the overwhelming response. We were surprised that, despite the ongoing pandemic and strict safety protocols in the stores, shoppers eagerly trooped to the malls and lined up to avail of our anniversary sale. It took an Ever Bilena’s sale to bring Filipinos back to the malls and this is truly an unprecedented and well-documented success for us!”

The celebration is definitely not over with more exciting deals on best-selling products like matte lipsticks and makeup collaboration with Kirs Aquino on sale for Php38 or 38% off extended until April 30, 2021.

Be sure to visit Ever Bilena’s physical stores at all leading department stores and supermarkets nationwide as well your local groceries. Hurry because Ever Bilena’s products are selling out really fast!