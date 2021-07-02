Battle The Bottle For Ocean’s Month: Local brand challenges consumers to race to 2M single-use plastic bottles refused by end of year

Single-use plastics have been a detriment to the environment for a long time and the Philippines is one of the countries with the highest share of plastic waste that is deemed inadequately mismanaged. According to a 2020 study, only 40% of packaging waste in the Philippines is collected, and only 9% of the plastic waste is recycled at the national level. As waste management continues to struggle in the country, other efforts to reduce plastic waste must be done to prevent plastics from reaching landfills, beaches, and the oceans. To reduce plastic footprint, a more radical change can be made when corporations and consumers work together to refuse single-use plastic.

Chief Mermaid of Save Philippine Seas Anna Oposa began the e-vent by talking about sustainable household alternatives that are making waves in saving our oceans from plastic pollution. Her talk was followed by Executive Director of the Philippine Reef and Rainforest Conservation Foundation Dave Albao who explained the effects of plastic waste on our marine environment and shared their virtual snorkelling session. Final speaker was Human Nature Co-Founder and President Anna Meloto-Wilk who shared about the brand’s road to sustainability (and the challenges behind it!)–from waterless formats and plastic bottle-free packaging to making refilling and recycling possible.

To show commitment in their advocacy to love and steward the environment, Human Nature has taken steps to reduce plastic pollution by offering personal and home care products that’s good for you, your family and the earth! Human Nature believes in genuine and solid goodness that’s not just kind for the self but even kinder to our environment.

DID YOU KNOW? Human Nature has prevented close to 1 Million plastic bottles (916,616 to be exact) from going to the oceans and landfills because of their consistent efforts through the past years. This year, they stepped up their drive for change through breakthrough waterless formulations:

The H❤️N Natural Shampoo Bar has all the goodness that you love in a shampoo but saving you up to 98.59% plastic waste. One 70 gram bar is equivalent to two bottles of 180ml liquid shampoo; The H❤️N Natural Dishwashing Powder is the 1st locally-made, genuinely natural waterless wonder powder for your dishes! That’s 98.90% less plastic on your most important kitchen sink essential!

These are true innovations from Human❤️Nature’s Natural Care Labs scientists! By taking out the water from the formulation and keeping the concentrated power of these products, they were able to ditch the plastic bottle!

Preventing less plastic from finding its way into landfills, our beaches and oceans

Lighter product so it costs less to transport

Less overall cost means more savings to consumers!

Human Nature has been battling the bottle since 2010 with their Balik Bote Recycling Program. Their “1 Liter, Less Litter” campaign that started in 2019 encouraged people to shift to bigger sizes and cut down plastic waste for their dishwashing liquid, shampoo, conditioner, and baby bottle cleanser. Human Nature also launched their Home Care Refilling Station in March 2019. Their refilling stations are available in SM North EDSA, SM Megamall, and in their flagship store in Commonwealth, Quezon City.

If you are ready to take a simple but concrete step towards a better planet, join the fight to reduce plastic consumption and help get rid of 2 million plastic bottles by the end of the year before they end up going to landfills, beaches, and the ocean. #BreakFree from plastic and be a part of the solution!