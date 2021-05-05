Locally sends more immune-boosting natural juices to frontliners

In keeping with the Filipino Bayanihan spirit, NutriAsia has sent even more cans and tetra packs of Locally Blended Juice Drink to 23 hospitals and medical centers around Metro Manila.

Healthcare workers from Chinese General Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center, FEU Hospital, Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, Manila Doctors Hospital, Manila Medical Center, Marikina Doctors Hospital, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Ospital ng Maynila, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Pasig City General Hospital, Pasig Doctors Medical Center, Philippine General Hospital, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, QC General Hospital, Rizal Medical Center, San Juan Medical Center, San Lazaro Hospital, St. Luke’s Medical Center, UERM, and United Doctors Medical Center all enjoyed Locally’s immune-boosting Pomelo, Mango, and Tamarind natural juices, which are sourced locally from Filipino farmers.

This follows Locally’s earlier donation of drinks to The Medical City in Ortigas, Pasig earlier this month.

“We continue our commitment to making sure even more of our brave and dedicated frontliners are fully protected against COVID-19 through delicious Locally juice drinks that also boost their immunity and natural defenses with Vitamin C,” said Gretchen King, Category Manager for Beverages at NutriAsia.

The fight against the Covid-19 virus isn’t over. With the invisible enemy still out there, it is still best to arm ourselves with the immunity boost that vitamin C provides. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, Locally has handed out immuno-boosting juices to various frontliners like medical personnel, local government units, mobile markets, military staff, mobile kitchens, and many more. Together, we can all help each other out in healing and rebuilding our nation.