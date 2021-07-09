Logitech’s G335 Wired Gaming Headset is Finally Coming to the Philippines this July

Logitech G, a leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, recently announced a new, lightweight headset addition to its Color Collection, the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset. Coming to the Philippine market in late July, the headset is priced at Php 3,399, and will be available in Black and White colors.

The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset is one of the lightest gaming headsets available today, weighing only 240g, including the cable. Slim and sleek, it uses a suspension design with adjustable elastic headband for a customized fit. This headset is also fitted with memory foam earpads and sports mesh material for long-lasting, all-day comfort.

Get started in an instant, and quickly become immersed in your game with the G335’s easy plug-and-play connection and built in controls. This headset’s mic can be conveniently flipped upward to quickly mute and move it out of the way, and its volume roller is conveniently located directly under the ear cup for easy access when you wish to turn up your game or music. Compatible with most PCs, laptops, gaming consoles, and selected mobile devices, this headset is truly a versatile gaming companion.



This Discord Certified Logitech G wired headset is equipped with 40mm neodymium drivers, delivering crisp, clear sound that makes your game come alive, and ensuring crystal-clear communication with amazing sound and voice clarity.

Watch out for the release of the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset this July.

