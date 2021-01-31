Love is in the Fare with AirAsia’s Buy 1, Take 1 Valentine’s day treat

Gone are the days when Valentine’s day was only celebrated by couples. Love month is now enjoyed in various ways, with different kinds and colors. For AirAsia, love is in the fare that you get to share, be it with a special someone, a friend or a family member.

Enjoy the BUY 1, TAKE 1 promo from 1-7 February 2021 through airasia.com or airasia mobile and celebrate love anytime between February 2021 and 26 March 2022.

AirAsia knows how much celebrating love is deeply rooted in the Filipino culture. In fact, a big majority of Filipinos at 79%, celebrate Valentine’s day according to a 2020 survey conducted by an e-commerce company in Poland. During this time, restaurants, hotels and tourist destinations are filled with lovers, family and friends who would often go the extra mile in making sure their love is felt and heard.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “In celebration of Valentine’s day, we want to share the love by giving this getaway gift to you, and to your choice of companion because we know how much you miss traveling. AirAsia will always be committed to make you feel loved and safe.

While traveling, show some love by strictly observing the security and health protocols prescribed by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) so that you, your loved ones and other love seekers get to enjoy the holiday destination, COVID-19 free. You may also check in our website the needed documents and requirements to your chosen destination.

Take advantage of this BUY 1, TAKE 1 treat, RED-yscover and fall in love with AirAsia’s local destinations such as Caticlan, Bohol and Cebu from as low as P622, ALL-IN ONE WAY FARE for 2
passengers!

Team Orange
Personality
Beauty
Events
