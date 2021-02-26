Love Japan e-bread-ay with Fuwa Fuwa’s NEW Everyday Japan Tasty

0 comment

Turn your everyday to a soft and fluffy “e-bread-ay” with a new look and formula of your favorite, most sought-after Fuwa Fuwa loaf — the NEW Everyday Japan Tasty!

Get ready to indulge in a delicious loaf made with Japanese quality ingredients at an affordable price, perfectly made for everyone to Taste Japan right from their homes.

Appreciate the bare goodness of Japan-quality white bread that’s known for its soft, fluffy, and rich texture. Each slice is perfect for your everyday breakfast and break time snacks, with creamy and sweet crumbs that will definitely melt in your mouth!

Fuwa Fuwa’s Everyday Japan Tasty is available in 366 grams with 8 slices for P47.00 and 550 grams with 12 slices for P65.00. Since Fuwa Fuwa is bringing your favorite bread with a new look and formula, Everyday Japan Tasty 550g will be available with an introductory price of P60.00 from February 26, 2021 to March 31, 2021.

March down the bread aisle of these supermarkets and make e-bread-ay happen with Fuwa Fuwa’s Everyday Japan Tasty: Robinsons Supermarket, Landmark, SM Supermarket and SM Hypermarket, Shopwise, Puregold, Cash and Carry, Marketplace, Pioneer Centre, Hi-Top, Waltermart, South Supermarket, and Unimart. You may also purchase it at 7-Eleven stores in South Luzon, Central Luzon, and La Union starting on March 10.

Love and taste Japan e-bread-ay with Everyday Japan Tasty.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

