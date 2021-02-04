Love like the French this Valentine’s Day at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila demonstrates how to love like the French in true gastronomic fashion this Valentine’s Day weekend, February 12-14, 2021, featuring a bespoke bayside dinner, elevated signature specialties, and a relaxing al fresco food truck fair.

Sofitel pulls out all the stops with Love by Design, a bespoke dinner set amidst lush greenery, under the blanket of stars, and with an unparalleled view of the picturesque Manila Bay. The ambience is made even more romantic with an exclusive canopy for two, a four-course dinner featuring scallop crudo, dry-aged beef tenderloin on the grill with foie gras sauce, goat cheese cake with gianduja crémeux, and a bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne. A violinist serenades the couple with amorous melodies while the evening is capped off with a bouquet of red roses and artisanal pralines. Love by Design is available on February 13-4, 2021 with rate set at P25,000 nett for two persons. Three days advanced reservation is required.

Over at Spiral, nothing says Je T’aime like the French Stove with elevated specialties including beef filet mignon with red berries sauce, escargot cassolette with Chablis, and a crudo bar of French oysters, scallops, salmon tartare, and beef carpaccio. The iconic Cheese Room presents artisan cheeses and a selection of matured and flavored Coeur de Neufchatel, popular for its signature heart shape fitting for the season of love.

Meanwhile, a wide variety of mouth-watering chocolate-based desserts known for its aphrodisiac qualities are showcased at La Patisserie, topping off the gastronomic affair on a high. Valentine’s Day special at Spiral is available for lunch and dinner on February 13th and brunch and dinner on February 14th with rates starting at Php 3,000 nett.

For a laid-back, al fresco dinner date, Sunset Bar’s The Food Truck presents an elevated menu exclusive for Valentine’s Day weekend including foie gras sliders, softshell crab taco, chicken gyro, designer cronuts, and so much more—all paired with free-flowing wine, local beers, and sparkling wine.

Lovebirds are set to fall head over heels all over again as they witness the breathtaking Manila Bay sunset in this romantic outdoor dining experience. Valentine’s Day at The Food Truck is available on February 13-14, 2021 with rate set at Php 4,000 nett per person. Reservation and pre-payment is required.

As we all face a new environment, romance still prevails. Spiral at Home makes intimate dates more memorable with a specially-curated takeaway set perfect for a cozy night-in for two. For the whole month of February, Spiral at Home showcases a heartwarming menu featuring truffle roasted poulet jaune, burrata salad, cheese and charcuterie, chef’s sushi selection, and framboise chocolate crunch gateaux with macarons. This romantic dinner with Spiral at Home is available at Php 10,000 nett, good for two persons. Pre-order and advance payment is required.

For reservations and inquiries, please call F&B Reservations at (+632) 8-832-6988 or email H6308-FB12@sofitel.com. Follow the Facebook and Instagram pages of Spiral and Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila for more updates and fresh promotions.